Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") (TSX:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) announced today that each of the 10 nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 29, 2018 was elected as a director of Hudbay at the company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 3, 2018. The vote was conducted by a show of hands. Detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below:



Director Number of Favourable

Votes Cast by Proxy Percentage of Favourable

Votes Cast by Proxy Carol T. Banducci 199,629,133 99.85% Igor A. Gonzales 182,993,779 91.53% Alan Hair 199,721,595 99.89% Alan R. Hibben 197,904,406 98.98% W. Warren Holmes 198,322,104 99.19% Sarah B. Kavanagh 199,718,043 99.89% Carin S. Knickel 197,039,225 98.55% Alan J. Lenczner 195,639,923 97.85% Colin Osborne 199,728,185 99.90% Kenneth G. Stowe 197,004,350 98.53%

