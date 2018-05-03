goeasy Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services that provides everyday Canadians with a chance for a better tomorrow, today, announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 20, 2018 were elected as directors of goeasy. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on May 2, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario. The results of the vote are set out below:



Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Donald K. Johnson 3,774,375 99.76% 9,245 0.24% David Ingram 3,774,287 99.75% 9,333 0.25% David Appel 3,689,949 97.52% 93,671 2.48% David Thomson 3,773,528 99.73% 10,092 0.27% Sean Morrison 3,774,290 99.75% 9,330 0.25% Karen Basian 3,765,490 99.52% 18,130 0.48% Susan Doniz 3,773,275 99.73% 10,345 0.27%

Final results on all matters voted at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 2, 2018 have already been filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services that provides everyday Canadians with a chance for a better tomorrow, today. goeasy Ltd. serves its customers through two key operating divisions, easyfinancial and easyhome. easyfinancial is a non-prime consumer lender that bridges the gap between traditional financial institutions and costly payday lenders. It is supported by a strong central credit adjudication process and industry leading risk analytics. easyfinancial also operates an indirect lending channel, offering loan products to consumers at the point-of-sale of third party merchants. easyhome is Canada's largest lease-to-own company, offering brand-name household furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements through both corporate and franchise stores. Both operating divisions of goeasy Ltd. offer the highest level of customer service and enable customers to transact through a national store and branch network and through its online and mobile eCommerce enabled platforms.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed for trading on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY" and goeasy's convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY-DB". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's. For more information, visit www.goeasy.com.

For further information contact:

David Ingram

Chief Executive Officer

(905) 272-2788

Steve Goertz

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(905) 272-2788