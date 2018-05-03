New York, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longfin Corp. Announces Intention to Voluntarily Delist from NASDAQ

New York, May 3, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longfin Corp. ("Longfin" or the "Company") announced today that it intends to voluntarily delist Class A Common Stock from NASDAQ, and to this effect the Company has already sent in a formal notice to the NASDAQ stock market. The Ticker Symbol for Class A Common Stock of Longfin is LFIN.

The Company believes that it is preferable for the Class A Common Stock to trade on the Over The Counter market as soon as possible as opposed to proceeding with an extended review process with the Nasdaq Stock Market. The Company intends to file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about May 14, 2018, with the delisting becoming effective 10 days after such filing. Accordingly, the Company anticipates that the last day of trading on NASDAQ of its Class A Common Stock will be on May 14, 2018. The Company believes that its Class A Common Stock will be eligible for quotation on the Over The Counter Market following its delisting from the Nasdaq Stock Market.

At the time it made the decision to voluntarily delist its Class A Common Stock, Nasdaq had advised the Company that it intended to issue a delisting determination based on the current filing delinquency, public interest concerns under Listing Rule 5101, and the Company's financial viability.

About Longfin Corp.

Longfin Corp (LFIN) is a US-based, global Fintech company powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Longfin Tradex Pte. Ltd, delivers FX and alternative finance solutions to importers/exporters and SME's. Ziddu.com owned by the company is the only marketplace for smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. Ziddu Ethereum ERC20 blockchain Token uses a technology stack in which Smart Contracts run in distributed virtual machines, intended to provide solutions to warehouse / international trade financing, micro-lending, FX OTC derivatives, bullion finance, and structured products. Currently, the company has operations in Singapore, Dubai, New York and India.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain information in this communicative statement contains "forward-looking statements" about the Company, as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (collectively, "forward-looking statements"); these may not be based on historical fact, but instead relate to future events. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding new and existing services, technologies and opportunities, statements regarding market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing services, any projections of sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items, any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, any statements regarding future economic conditions, regulatory environment or performance, any statements of belief or intention, and any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Risk factors and other material information concerning the Company are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 2, 2018 and other Company filings, including subsequent current and periodic reports, information statements and registration statements filed with the SEC. You are cautioned to review such reports and other filings at www.sec.gov. Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on the Company's current expectations and does not undertake an obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

IR Contact:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803

Email: lfin@dgipl.com