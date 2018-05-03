Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited
TORONTO, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at April 30, 2018 was $33.58, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 1.9% and 17.5%, respectively. These compare with the -2.8% and 3.1% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The closing price for CGI's common shares at April 30, 2018 was $23.30, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -1.0% and 16.7%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2018 were as follows:
|Materials
|20.9
|%
|Consumer Discretionary
|17.2
|%
|Information Technology
|13.9
|%
|Industrials
|13.6
|%
|Financials
|13.3
|%
|Energy
|12.6
|%
|Telecommunication Services
|3.0
|%
|Health Care
|2.3
|%
|Real Estate
|1.2
|%
|Utilities
|0.7
|%
|Consumer Staples
|0.7
|%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.6
|%
The top ten investments which comprised 36.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2018 were as follows:
|NVIDIA Corporation
|4.6
|%
|Dollarama Inc.
|4.2
|%
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|4.1
|%
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|3.9
|%
|Shopify Inc.
|3.7
|%
|Air Canada
|3.4
|%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|3.4
|%
|Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
|3.2
|%
|Bank of Montreal
|3.2
|%
|Norbord Inc.
|2.9
|%
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca