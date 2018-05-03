Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at April 30, 2018 was $33.58, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 1.9% and 17.5%, respectively. These compare with the -2.8% and 3.1% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The closing price for CGI's common shares at April 30, 2018 was $23.30, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -1.0% and 16.7%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2018 were as follows:

Materials 20.9 % Consumer Discretionary 17.2 % Information Technology 13.9 % Industrials 13.6 % Financials 13.3 % Energy 12.6 % Telecommunication Services 3.0 % Health Care 2.3 % Real Estate 1.2 % Utilities 0.7 % Consumer Staples 0.7 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.6 %

The top ten investments which comprised 36.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2018 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation 4.6 % Dollarama Inc. 4.2 % Amazon.com, Inc. 4.1 % First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.9 % Shopify Inc. 3.7 % Air Canada 3.4 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.4 % Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.2 % Bank of Montreal 3.2 % Norbord Inc. 2.9 %

