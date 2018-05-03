Market Overview

Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

Globe Newswire  
May 03, 2018 3:36pm   Comments
TORONTO, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at April 30, 2018 was $33.58, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 1.9% and 17.5%, respectively.  These compare with the -2.8% and 3.1% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at April 30, 2018 was $23.30, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -1.0% and 16.7%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2018 were as follows:

      Materials 20.9 %        
  Consumer Discretionary 17.2 %  
  Information Technology 13.9 %  
  Industrials 13.6 %  
  Financials 13.3 %  
  Energy 12.6 %  
  Telecommunication Services 3.0 %  
  Health Care 2.3 %  
  Real Estate 1.2 %  
  Utilities 0.7 %  
  Consumer Staples 0.7 %  
  Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.6 %  

The top ten investments which comprised 36.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2018 were as follows:

      NVIDIA Corporation 4.6 %          
  Dollarama Inc. 4.2 %  
  Amazon.com, Inc. 4.1 %  
  First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.9 %  
  Shopify Inc. 3.7 %  
  Air Canada 3.4 %  
  Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.4 %  
  Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.2 %  
  Bank of Montreal 3.2 %  
  Norbord Inc. 2.9 %  

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca                                                                                                                  

 

