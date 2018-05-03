E-commerce Veteran, Kevin Rodgers, Tapped by PriceSpider as New Director of Sales

IRVINE, Calif., May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PriceSpider—an industry pioneer in creating advanced retail technology solutions for brand manufacturers and retailers—is proud to announce the recent onboarding of Kevin Rodgers as its new director of sales. After over 13 years of helping Google Inc. build and scale sales and operations teams across digital media and e-commerce, Rodgers will be stepping into his new role as PriceSpider's demand among brand manufacturers continues its swift rise. His leadership efforts will be focused on driving the overall growth strategy for new and existing customers while building upon the company's existing foundation to create an industry-leading client service team.



"Kevin brings a proven track record with one of the world's most transformative companies during a time when many leading brands are approaching us for cutting-edge solutions," said Anthony Ferry, co-founder and CEO of PriceSpider. "His input in building out new operational processes will help us scale the company during our rapid growth. We could not be happier to welcome him aboard."

PriceSpider's client list, which includes dozens of Fortune 500s and multinational brand manufacturers, continues to expand as forward-thinking brands are discovering the potential of content monitoring and branding solutions. The company has experienced impressive double-digit growth over the past few years as manufacturers seek out technologies designed to maximize the value of their e-commerce channels. This is where Rodgers's expertise in successful engagement comes in.

Rodgers comes to PriceSpider after over 13 years at Google Inc., most recently as the head of industry for DoubleClick leading the automotive vertical. He managed both sales and operations teams, launched two new teams during his tenure and has scaled multiple business units. He has been immersed in verticals in the B2B and B2C sectors, including consumer packaged goods (CPG), entertainment and tech. Rodgers holds an MBA and a master's degree in information systems from Boston University Graduate School of Management, as well as a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of San Diego.

"PriceSpider's proprietary industry-leading products are what make this opportunity so exciting," said Rodgers. "With so much innovation happening within retail and e-commerce, a company like PriceSpider can significantly help brands solve major business challenges. I am thrilled to join a company that is disrupting the retail ecosystem through actionable data that ultimately drives top-line revenue for our customers. PriceSpider's solutions are not only powerful and wide-ranging but also easy for any individual within an organization to take advantage of. I look forward to helping PriceSpider's customers answer key questions and ultimately grow their businesses."

About PriceSpider: PriceSpider is the world's leading conversion platform specializing in retail technology products and solutions that provide invaluable insight into consumer purchasing behavior. A partner to many of the world's largest brands, PriceSpider is powered by proprietary "spidering" technology that collects a wide range of data from thousands of e-commerce sites. By connecting the dots between brands, retailers and shoppers, PriceSpider provides essential information on what, where, when and how people purchase. From conversion data capture to dashboards that analyze retailer and brand performance, pricing and competitor posture, PriceSpider gives companies real-time omni-channel visibility, actionable big data-backed insights and practical recommendations that help clients "know more" so they can "sell more." Connect with PriceSpider on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information, please visit www.PriceSpider.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Leslie Licano

Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.

949.733.8679

leslie@beyondfifteen.com