First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders

ITASCA, Ill., May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "First Midwest") (NASDAQ:FMBI), the holding company of First Midwest Bank, announced today that it will webcast its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which will be held on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 9:00 A.M. CT at the Chicago Marriott O'Hare Hotel, 8535 West Higgins Road, Chicago, Illinois. After conducting the business described in the Company's 2018 Proxy Statement, First Midwest's management will make a brief presentation about the Company.



Stockholders and interested investors may access the live, listen-only webcast by going to the Investor Relations section of the First Midwest website at firstmidwest.com/investorrelations. The replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately one hour following completion of the meeting and for 14 days thereafter.

About First Midwest

First Midwest is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly-traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in the Midwest, with over $14 billion in assets and approximately $11 billion in trust assets under management. First Midwest's principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, retail, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol FMBI. First Midwest's website is www.firstmidwest.com.

Contact Information