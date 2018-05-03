ACET SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Aceto Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018

NEW YORK, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Aceto Corporation ("Aceto") (NASDAQ:ACET) securities between August 25, 2017 and April 18, 2018 .



Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/aceto-corporation?wire=3. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company failed to implement and enforce proper internal control to identify the misapplication of cash; (ii) the Company would incur large non-cash intangible asset impairment charges; (iii) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (iv) the Company's financial results for the fiscal year 2017 could not be relied upon; (v) the Company's fiscal 2018 financial guidance was overstated; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, Aceto's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On April 18, 2018, Aceto issued a press release disclosing non-reliance on the previously issued 2018 fiscal year earnings guidance and the recording of non-cash intangible asset impairment charges, including goodwill, in the range of $230-$260 million.

If you suffered a loss in Aceto you have until June 25, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/aceto-corporation?wire=3.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com