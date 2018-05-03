Ebix Hosts Q1 Investor Call Wednesday, May 9th at 11:00 a.m. ET

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX), a leading international supplier of on-demand software and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, e-governance and healthcare industries, announced today that the Company will report its 2018 first quarter results pre-market on May 9, 2018 and will host an investor conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the Company's performance. The call is open to the public.

Conference Call, Webcast and Replay Details:

Call Date/Time: Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET Call Dial-In Toll Free: +1 (877) 837-3909 International Dial-In: +1 (973) 409-9690 Call ID: # 7585634 Live Audio Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/98vrzum3 Audio Replay URL: http://www.ebix.com/result_18_q1 after 2:00 p.m.

About Ebix

With 50+ offices across 5 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ:EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, e-learning and healthcare industries. In the Insurance sector, the Company's main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administrative and risk compliance, across the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.ebix.com

With a "Phygital" strategy that combines 231,500 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations ("ASEAN") countries to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company's EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, etc., in an emerging country like India. EbixCash, through its travel portal Via.com, is also one of Southeast Asia's leading travel exchanges with over 110,000 distribution outlets and 8,000 corporate clients processing over 24.5 million transactions every year. For further details, visit www.ebixcash.com

Ebix employs domain-specific technology professionals to provide products, support and consultancy to thousands of customers on six continents.

