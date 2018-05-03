NANOBIOTIX PARTNERS WITH WEILL CORNELL MEDICINE ON PRE-CLINICAL STUDIES

TO EVALUATE THE IMPACT OF NBTXR3 ON cGAS-STING PATHWAY IN MAMMARY CANCERS

Paris, France and Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, May 3, 2018 - NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO - ISIN: FR0011341205), a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, announced today that it is launching a research collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine to begin nonclinical studies of NBTXR3's mechanism of action. NBTXR3 is a first-in-class product designed to destroy, when activated by radiotherapy, tumors and metastasis through physical cell death and to induce immunogenic cell death leading to specific activation of the immune system.

The research collaboration between Weill Cornell Medicine, based in New York City, and Nanobiotix will be conducted over the course of one year, with the goal of continuing the exploration of the role of NBTXR3 in Immuno-Oncology.

The main objective of this collaboration is to study the impact of NBTXR3 activated by radiotherapy on the cGAS-STING pathway using different in vitro and in vivo murine models (mammary). Along with immunogenic cell death, the cGAS-STING pathway has emerged as the key component of the anti-tumor immune response. Data generated from this collaboration could support current evidence indicating that NBTXR3 activated by radiotherapy can increase the anti-tumor immune response, compared with radiotherapy alone, and transform an irradiated tumor into an efficient in situ vaccine.

Dr. Sandra Demaria, M.D., Professor of Radiation Oncology and Chief of the Division of Experimental Radiotherapy in the Department of Radiation Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine, and Principal Investigator for the study, said: "We have learned that radiotherapy has the potential to convert a tumor into an in-situ vaccine, and enhance systemic tumor responses to immunotherapy. But there is room for improvement: NBTXR3 nanoparticles enhance the pro-immunogenic effects of radiotherapy, and we want to understand how they work. This knowledge will further the development of this innovative approach for the treatment of cancer patients who are resistant to immune checkpoint inhibitors."

The Company received the FDA's approval to launch a clinical study of NBTXR3 activated by radiotherapy in combination with anti-PD1 antibody in lung, and head and neck cancer patients (head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and nonsmall cell lung cancer). This trial that shall start in Q2 2018, aims to expand the potential of NBTXR3, including using it to treat recurrent or metastatic disease.

NBTXR3 positioning in IO

Many IO combination strategies focus on 'priming' the tumor, which is now becoming a prerequisite of turning a "cold" tumor into a "hot" tumor.

Compared to other modalities that could be used for priming the tumor, NBTXR3 could have a number of advantages: the physical and universal mode of action that could be used widely across oncology, a one-time local injection and good fit within existing medical practice already used as a basis for cancer treatment, as well as a very good chronic safety profile and well-established manufacturing process.

Published preclinical and clinical data indicate that NBTXR3 could play a key role in oncology and could become a backbone in immuno-oncology.

Nanobiotix's immuno-oncology combination program opens the door to new developments, potential new indications, and important value creation opportunities.

-ends-

About NBTXR3

NBTXR3 is a first-in-class product designed to destroy, when activated by radiotherapy, tumors and metastasis through physical cell death and to immunogenic cell death leading to specific activation of the immune system.

NBTXR3 has a high degree of biocompatibility, requires one single administration before the whole radiotherapy treatment and has the ability to fit into current worldwide standards of radiation care.

NBTXR3 is being evaluated in head and neck cancer (locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the oral cavity or oropharynx), and the trial targets frail and elderly patients who have advanced cancer with very limited therapeutic options. The Phase I/II trial has already delivered very promising results regarding the local control of the tumors and a potential metastatic control through in situ vaccination.

Nanobiotix is running an Immuno-Oncology program with NBTXR3 that includes several studies. In the U.S., the Company received the FDA's approval to launch a clinical study of NBTXR3 activated by radiotherapy in combination with anti-PD1 antibodies in lung, and head and neck cancer patients (head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer). This trial aims to expand the potential of NBTXR3, including using it to treat recurrent or metastatic disease.

The first market authorization process (CE Marking) is ongoing in Europe in the soft tissue sarcoma indication.

The other ongoing studies are treating patients with liver cancers (hepatocellular carcinoma and liver metastasis), locally advanced or unresectable rectal cancer in combination with chemotherapy, head and neck cancer in combination with concurrent chemotherapy, and prostate adenocarcinoma.

***

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is a leading, late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to significantly change patient outcomes by bringing nanophysics to the heart of the cell.

The Nanobiotix philosophy is one rooted in designing pioneer physical based approaches to bring highly effective and generalized solutions to address high unmet medical needs and challenges.

The Company's first-in-class, proprietary lead technology, NanoXray, aims to expand radiotherapy benefits for millions of cancer patients. Furthermore, the Company's Immuno-Oncology program has the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: NANO / ISIN: FR0011341205; Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company's Headquarters are based in Paris, France, with a U.S. affiliate in Cambridge, MA, and european affiliates in Spain and Germany.

Contact

Nanobiotix



Sarah Gaubert

Director, Communication & Public Affairs

+33 (0)1 40 26 07 55

sarah.gaubert@nanobiotix.com /

contact@nanobiotix.com











Noël Kurdi

Director, Investor Relations

+1 (646) 241-4400

noel.kurdi@nanobiotix.com / investors@nanobiotix.com Media relations



France - Springbok Consultants

Marina Rosoff

+33 (0)6 71 58 00 34

marina@springbok.fr



United States - RooneyPartners

Marion Janic

+1 (212) 223-4017

mjanic@rooneyco.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference document of Nanobiotix filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number D.17-0470 on April 28, 2017 as well as in its 2017 annual financial report filed with the French Financial Markets Authority on March 29, 2018 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Nanobiotix shares in any country. At the moment NBTXR3 does not bear a CE mark and is not permitted to be placed on the market or put into service until NBTXR3 has obtained a CE mark.