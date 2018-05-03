VITEC's Award-Winning Video Wall Capability for EZ TV on Display at InfoComm 2018

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At InfoComm 2018, VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming technologies, will showcase the new, award-winning video wall capability for EZ TV, the company's market-leading and broadcast-grade IPTV and digital signage platform, as well as its expanded HEVC ecosystem. In booth N1928 at the Las Vegas Convention Center June 6–8, VITEC will demonstrate how the video wall simplifies the deployment and management of projects involving IPTV, digital signage, and video wall content, while delivering a breathtaking visual experience.



The new EZ TV video wall processors are 100-percent hardware-based, feature low-latency native playback of IPTV streams up to 4K, and support interactive content, video, and imagery transformations. More than 50 displays on up to four unique walls can be managed from a single processor, including nonstandard layouts and resolutions of TVs and LED walls. A future-proof and comprehensive platform, EZ TV supports both H.264 and H.265 (HEVC) formats in resolutions all the way up to 4K, together with AES encryption for secure content delivery.

Also on display will be the all-new MGW Diamond Encoder and VITEC Playout Server as part of the company's state-of-the-art HEVC video distribution solutions. The MGW Diamond is a power-efficient, portable quad-channel HEVC and H.264 HD/SD encoder with the smallest footprint in its class. It is ideal for multichannel broadcast applications with stringent size, weight, and power requirements, with the ability to capture up to four 3G/HD/SD-SDI or composite inputs and output up to eight streams simultaneously. The Playout Server manages, captures, and previews IPTV-protected streams transmitted from any location and distributes them within a target network, whether for rebroadcast, video-on-demand, or any other application. It enables high-quality, low-bandwidth, and reliable contribution over the internet, eliminating expensive and rigid fiber or satellite transmission infrastructure and dramatically reducing operating expenses.

VITEC will also display its point-to-point/point-to-multipoint HEVC streaming offering, featuring the award-winning MGW Ace hardware-based HEVC encode/decode solution. Using VITEC's second-generation 4:2:2 10-bit HEVC codec (Gen2), the compact, powerful streaming appliance features unmatched video quality and highly efficient bandwidth compression. The built-in advanced stream protection guarantees reliable video distribution over any network, including the internet.

Additionally, VITEC will showcase its powerful, multisite streaming solution for houses of worship, now integrated with Renewed Vision's™ ProVideoServer™ video playout and ingest server. This integration allows churches to easily record one or more high-quality encoded streams from the main campus, with embedded time code and multichannel audio, and play back those streams at the satellite campus at any time. More information is available at www.vitec.com.

