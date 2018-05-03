Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) Presenting at Capital Link's 17th Annual Closed-End Funds & Global ETFs Forum Thursday, May 17, 2018 –the Metropolitan Club, New York City

NEW YORK, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link's 17th Annual Closed-Ends Funds & Global ETFs Forum will take place on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.



This event is held in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange.

Financial Advisors and Qualified Investors can attend the morning and afternoon sessions at no cost. The event has been approved for 7 CFP/CIMA/CPWA CE Credits.

Among others, the Forum will also feature a Crypto Currency/Blockchain Roundtable Panel and an ETF Industry Roundtable Panel discussing the latest trends, developments and outlook in the sector as well as a presentation on How Disruptive Technology is Changing the Future of Investing.

CRYPTO CURRENCY/BLOCKCHAIN ROUNDTABLE

Moderator:

Douglas Yones, Head of Exchange Traded Products - ‎NYSE

Panelists:

Christian Magoon, Founder & CEO - Amplify ETFs (NASDAQ:IBUY) (NYSE:BLOK) (NYSE:YYY) (NYSE:YESR)

Founder & CEO (NASDAQ:IBUY) (NYSE:BLOK) (NYSE:YYY) (NYSE:YESR) Michael Sonnenheim, Managing Director - Grayscale Investments

Managing Director Matt Markiewicz, Managing Director - Innovation Shares (NYSE:KOIN) (NYSE:EKAR)

Managing Director (NYSE:KOIN) (NYSE:EKAR) Jan van Eck, President – VanEck (NYSE:SMH) (NYSE:GDX) (NYSE:RAAX)

ETF INDUSTRY ROUNDTABLE

Moderator:

Tom Champion, Managing Director – NYSE

Panelists:

Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner – ETFGI LLP

Managing Partner Mike Cronan, President – Exchange Traded Concepts

President Jennifer Kim, Sr. ETF Capital Markets Relationship Manager – Invesco PowerShares

Sr. ETF Capital Markets Relationship Manager Jeremie Capron, Director of Research & Managing Partner – Robo Global

HOW DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY IS CHANGING THE FUTURE OF INVESTING

Taylor Ames, Vice President, Product Strategies – ALPS (BATS:DTEC)

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

John Stoltzfus, Managing Director, Chief Investment Strategist - Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

REGISTRATION

To register please click on the link below or copy and paste it in your browser:

http://forums.capitallink.com/cef/2018/index.html.

FORUM OVERVIEW

With a 17-year track record, Capital Link's Annual Closed-End Funds & Global ETFs Forum is the longest running investment forum with significant branding and recognition in the industry. It updates the broader investment community on the latest trends, developments and investment strategies using Closed-End Funds, MLPs, BDCs, and Exchange Traded Funds.

This conference consistently draws over 1,000 professionals every year. Financial advisors, institutional investors, RIAs, private bankers, financial planners, fund and asset managers, analysts, and financial media utilize this forum not only as a resource for sharing and evaluating the latest CEF and ETF products and trends, but also as an interactive platform for enhancing visibility and establishing the right connections.

There are eight INDUSTRY PANELS: Where is the value in CEFs today; Alternative Income Generation Strategies; ETF Industry Roundtable; Use of Leverage in CEFs; CEFs – Addressing the Primary & Secondary Markets Challenges; BDCs – Financing America's Growth; MLP Industry Roundtable; and Crypto Currency/Blockchain Roundtable.

PRESENTATION ON INVESTMENT STRATEGIES include: Investment Opportunities in Ireland; and How Disruptive Technology is Changing the Future of Investing.

ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

Mariana Bush, CFA, CEF & ETP Research – Wells Fargo Investment Institute

Michael Jabara, Managing Director, Head of ETF & CEF Research – Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Alexander Reiss, Director - Stifel

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES:

Aberdeen Standard Investments

Advent Capital Management, LLC

ALPS

Amplify ETFs

Calamos Investments

Cohen & Steers

Dechert LLP

DWS

ETFGI LLP

Exchange Traded Concepts

First Trust Portfolios

Fitch Ratings

Four Wood Capital Partners LLC

Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Grayscale Investments

Guggenheim Investments

Infrastructure Capital Advisors

Innovation Shares

Invesco PowerShares

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

The New Ireland Fund

New York Stock Exchange

Nuveen Investments

Oppenheimer Asset Management, Inc.

Robo Global

Schroder Investment Management

Stifel

Tortoise

VanEck

Wells Fargo Investment Institute

Wells Fargo Securities

FORUM TARGET AUDIENCE

Financial advisors, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private bankers & wealth managers, securities analysts, retail & institutional brokers, industry specialists & analysts, financial press & media, and other qualified investors will be in attendance.

FORUM SPONSORS & MEDIA PARTNERS

In Cooperation with: New York Stock Exchange

Event Sponsors: Aberdeen Standard Investments • ALPS • Amplify ETFs • Calamos Investments • Cohen & Steers • Dechert LLP • DWS • First Trust • Fitch Ratings • Goldman Sachs • Guggenheim Investments • Infrastructure Capital Advisors • The New Ireland Fund, Inc. • Schroder Investment Management • Stifel • Tortoise

Media Partners: Barron's • Hedge Fund Alert • Investor's Business Daily • Seeking Alpha

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO REGISTER:

Please visit: http://forums.capitallink.com/cef/2018/overview.html

Or, contact Anny Zhu at Forum@CapitalLink.com.

Telephone: +1-212-661-7566