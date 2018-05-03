Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) Presenting at Capital Link's 17th Annual Closed-End Funds & Global ETFs Forum Thursday, May 17, 2018 –the Metropolitan Club, New York City
NEW YORK, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link's 17th Annual Closed-Ends Funds & Global ETFs Forum will take place on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.
This event is held in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange.
Financial Advisors and Qualified Investors can attend the morning and afternoon sessions at no cost. The event has been approved for 7 CFP/CIMA/CPWA CE Credits.
Among others, the Forum will also feature a Crypto Currency/Blockchain Roundtable Panel and an ETF Industry Roundtable Panel discussing the latest trends, developments and outlook in the sector as well as a presentation on How Disruptive Technology is Changing the Future of Investing.
CRYPTO CURRENCY/BLOCKCHAIN ROUNDTABLE
Moderator:
Douglas Yones, Head of Exchange Traded Products - NYSE
Panelists:
- Christian Magoon, Founder & CEO - Amplify ETFs (NASDAQ:IBUY) (NYSE:BLOK) (NYSE:YYY) (NYSE:YESR)
- Michael Sonnenheim, Managing Director - Grayscale Investments
- Matt Markiewicz, Managing Director - Innovation Shares (NYSE:KOIN) (NYSE:EKAR)
- Jan van Eck, President – VanEck (NYSE:SMH) (NYSE:GDX) (NYSE:RAAX)
ETF INDUSTRY ROUNDTABLE
Moderator:
Tom Champion, Managing Director – NYSE
Panelists:
- Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner – ETFGI LLP
- Mike Cronan, President – Exchange Traded Concepts
- Jennifer Kim, Sr. ETF Capital Markets Relationship Manager – Invesco PowerShares
- Jeremie Capron, Director of Research & Managing Partner – Robo Global
HOW DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY IS CHANGING THE FUTURE OF INVESTING
Taylor Ames, Vice President, Product Strategies – ALPS (BATS:DTEC)
KEYNOTE SPEAKER
John Stoltzfus, Managing Director, Chief Investment Strategist - Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.
FORUM OVERVIEW
With a 17-year track record, Capital Link's Annual Closed-End Funds & Global ETFs Forum is the longest running investment forum with significant branding and recognition in the industry. It updates the broader investment community on the latest trends, developments and investment strategies using Closed-End Funds, MLPs, BDCs, and Exchange Traded Funds.
This conference consistently draws over 1,000 professionals every year. Financial advisors, institutional investors, RIAs, private bankers, financial planners, fund and asset managers, analysts, and financial media utilize this forum not only as a resource for sharing and evaluating the latest CEF and ETF products and trends, but also as an interactive platform for enhancing visibility and establishing the right connections.
There are eight INDUSTRY PANELS: Where is the value in CEFs today; Alternative Income Generation Strategies; ETF Industry Roundtable; Use of Leverage in CEFs; CEFs – Addressing the Primary & Secondary Markets Challenges; BDCs – Financing America's Growth; MLP Industry Roundtable; and Crypto Currency/Blockchain Roundtable.
PRESENTATION ON INVESTMENT STRATEGIES include: Investment Opportunities in Ireland; and How Disruptive Technology is Changing the Future of Investing.
ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS
- Mariana Bush, CFA, CEF & ETP Research – Wells Fargo Investment Institute
- Michael Jabara, Managing Director, Head of ETF & CEF Research – Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
- Alexander Reiss, Director - Stifel
PARTICIPATING COMPANIES:
- Aberdeen Standard Investments
- Advent Capital Management, LLC
- ALPS
- Amplify ETFs
- Calamos Investments
- Cohen & Steers
- Dechert LLP
- DWS
- ETFGI LLP
- Exchange Traded Concepts
- First Trust Portfolios
- Fitch Ratings
- Four Wood Capital Partners LLC
- Goldman Sachs Asset Management
- Grayscale Investments
- Guggenheim Investments
- Infrastructure Capital Advisors
- Innovation Shares
- Invesco PowerShares
- Morgan Stanley
- Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
- The New Ireland Fund
- New York Stock Exchange
- Nuveen Investments
- Oppenheimer Asset Management, Inc.
- Robo Global
- Schroder Investment Management
- Stifel
- Tortoise
- VanEck
- Wells Fargo Investment Institute
- Wells Fargo Securities
FORUM TARGET AUDIENCE
Financial advisors, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private bankers & wealth managers, securities analysts, retail & institutional brokers, industry specialists & analysts, financial press & media, and other qualified investors will be in attendance.
FORUM SPONSORS & MEDIA PARTNERS
In Cooperation with: New York Stock Exchange
Event Sponsors: Aberdeen Standard Investments • ALPS • Amplify ETFs • Calamos Investments • Cohen & Steers • Dechert LLP • DWS • First Trust • Fitch Ratings • Goldman Sachs • Guggenheim Investments • Infrastructure Capital Advisors • The New Ireland Fund, Inc. • Schroder Investment Management • Stifel • Tortoise
Media Partners: Barron's • Hedge Fund Alert • Investor's Business Daily • Seeking Alpha
