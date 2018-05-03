EY Announces Robert R. Franklin, Jr. of CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area

HOUSTON, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EY announced today that Chairman and CEO of CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., Robert R. Franklin, Jr., is a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award in the Gulf Coast Area. The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Franklin was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 14th 2018, at the Marriott Marquis Houston.



"This award is a testament to a truly talented team at CommunityBank of Texas," said Franklin. "Our commitment to serve and build strong relationships amongst our customers and in our communities is the bedrock of our business. And I'm proud of what we have accomplished so far."

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a $3.1 billion asset bank, offering commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Beaumont and surrounding communities in southeast Texas. The Bank operates 18 branches located in the Houston market and its Beaumont market presence includes 15 branches. Market expertise, coupled with a deep understanding of their customers' needs, allows the Bank to deliver tailored financial products and services. CommunityBank of Texas' vision and focus is to continue to build a premier business bank that combines the sophisticated banking products of a large financial institution with the personalized service of a community bank.

Now in its 32nd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 17, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored in the US by SAP America, the Kauffman Foundation and Merrill Corporation. In the Gulf Coast Area, regional sponsors include Colliers International, DLA Piper, ADP, Solomon Edwards, Chatham Financial, Pierpont Communications and Houston Business Journal.

About CommunityBank of Texas, N.A.

CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. is a commercial bank offering solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Beaumont and surrounding communities in southeast Texas. CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. is the wholly-owned bank subsidiary of CBTX, Inc., a bank holding company traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "CBTX." Visit www.communitybankoftx.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors, including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed or furnished by CBTX, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and CBTX, Inc. and CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY's Growth Markets Network

EY's worldwide Growth Markets Network is dedicated to serving the changing needs of high-growth companies. For more than 30 years, we've helped many of the world's most dynamic and ambitious companies grow into market leaders. Whether working with international mid-cap companies or early stage, venture-backed businesses, our professionals draw upon their extensive experience, insight and global resources to help your business succeed. For more information, please visit us at ey.com/sgm or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities. EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com. This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a member of the global EY organization that provides services to clients in the US. For more information, please visit ey.com.

Investor Relations: James L. Sturgeon 281.325.5013 investors@CBoTX.com Media Contact: Ashley Warren 713.210.7622 awarren@CBoTX.com