LYV SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018

NEW YORK, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ("Live Nation") (NYSE:LYV) securities between February 23, 2017 and March 30, 2018 .



According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company failed to abide by the terms of the Consent Decree; (2) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to prevent a violation of the Consent Decree; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements and statements about Live Nation's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 1, 2018, The New York Times reported that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether certain of Live Nation's business practices are in violation of a consent decree negotiated in connection with the approval of Live Nation's 2010 merger with Ticketmaster.

