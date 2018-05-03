Gespeg Copper Announces Offering to Existing Shareholders

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GESPEG COPPER RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V:GCR) (the "Company" or "Gespeg") Gespeg announces its intention to raise a maximum of $300,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of a maximum of 10,000,000 units of the Corporation, each (a "Unit") consisting of one common share (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") The Share at a price of $0.03 and each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.06 per Share for 24 months.



The Corporation intends to make the Offering in accordance with Regulation 45-513 Respecting Prospectus Exemption for distribution to existing security holders and various corresponding blanket orders and rules of other Canadian jurisdictions that have adopted the same or a similar exemption from prospectus requirement (the "Existing Security Holder Exemption"). The Corporation may, at its discretion, also accept subscriptions pursuant to other prospectus exemptions available under applicable law.

Subject to certain limitations discussed below, the Offering is open to all existing shareholders of the Corporation. Existing shareholders interested in participating in the Offering should contact the Corporation using the contact information set out below no later than May 18, 2018 so that subscription materials can be provided for completion and returned to the Corporation no later than May 25, 2018. The Corporation may close the Offering in several tranches during the course of the Offering, the first of which it intends to close no later than May 31, 2018. A finder's fee of cash, Gespeg common shares or finder's warrants, or a combination thereof, may be paid to eligible finders with respect to any portion of the Offering that is not subscribed for by existing shareholders

Regardless of the amount raised under the Offering, the Corporation will use the proceeds for purposes of working capital and to maintain and preserve its existing operations, activities and assets. The proceeds of the Private Placement will not be used to primarily to pay management fees or balances to related parties.

The Shares and Warrants issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of distribution of the Units.

The Corporation has set May 2, 2018 as the record date (the "Record Date") for the purpose of determining existing shareholders entitled to purchase Units pursuant to the Existing Security Holder Exemption. Subscribers purchasing Units under the Existing Security Holder Exemption will need to represent in writing that they meet certain requirements of the Existing Security Holder Exemption, including that they were a shareholder of the Corporation as of the Record Date and still are a shareholder of the Corporation.

The aggregate acquisition cost to a subscriber under the Existing Security Holder Exemption cannot exceed $15,000, unless that subscriber has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment and, if the subscriber is resident in a jurisdiction of Canada, such advice is obtained from a person that is registered as an investment dealer in the subscriber's jurisdiction.

The Offering is being allocated to subscribers on a "first come, first served" basis whereby the subscribers who are first to submit a completed subscription agreement and pay the corresponding subscription price will be accepted until the Offering is fully subscribed. The Offering is not subject to any minimum aggregate subscription in order to close.

The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Gespeg Copper Resources Inc.: Gespeg is an exploration company with a focus in grossly underexplored regions "Gaspé and Montauban, Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder wealth through the discovery of new deposits.

For more information:

Sylvain Laberge

President and CEO

514-702-9841

slaberge@gespegcopper.com



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

