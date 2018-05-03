Overstock.com Scheduled to Release Q1 2018 Financial Results on May 8, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is scheduled to release first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2018 on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 after the market closes. The company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss these results. The company will take questions via email prior to the call. Please email all questions in advance of the call to ir@overstock.com.



Webcast information

To access the live webcast and presentation slides, go to http://investors.overstock.com. To listen to the conference call via telephone, dial (877) 673-5346 and enter conference ID 6077988 when prompted. Participants outside the U.S. or Canada who do not have Internet access should dial +1 (724) 498-4326 and enter the conference ID provided above.

Replay

A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.overstock.com starting two hours after the live call has ended, or on Overstock's YouTube channel, accessible at https://www.overstock.com/2018-Q1-earnings. An audio replay of the webcast will be available via telephone starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, through 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. To listen to the recorded webcast by phone, dial (855) 859-2056 and enter the conference ID provided above. Outside the U.S. or Canada, dial +1 (404) 537-3406 and enter the conference ID provided above.

