













Growth Capital - Sustainable Agriculture











Mérieux Développement commits € 20 million into Biobest, poised to become

the global market leader in pollination and biological crop protection











Lyon - May 3, 2018 - Mérieux Développement announces the completion of a private financing into Biobest, a company specialized in the supply of tailored advice and high quality product and solutions for pollination and biological crop protection. This equity financing, of up to € 20 million, aims at accelerating Biobest's commercial expansion and propel the company as global market leader.







The food and agriculture sectors are facing several key challenges, including the need for a strong reduction in the use of chemical pesticides and significant improvement in crop yield, together with an increase of the shelf life of residue-free food products.







Since its creation in 1987, Biobest has become a key market player in pollination and biological crop protection at international level, with a turnover growing by more than 30% in 2017, 10 production sites, and more than 1 000 employees internationally.







The company offers a wide product range, flexible and complete solutions dedicated to horticultural producers, including:



Bumblebees (for pollination in protected and open-field crops) and Flying Doctors® (use of bumblebees for precision delivery of pollen and biopesticides), Biological control (a complete selection of beneficial insects and mites, nematodes, biopesticides and products to stimulate beneficials).



On this expanding but fragmented niche market, growing by more than 10% a year, Mérieux Développement will support Biobest in its scale-up at international level, through the establishment of new subsidiaries in America and Asia and targeted acquisitions, in addition to the extension of products and services, by leveraging its scientific and industrial network.

« We are thrilled to welcome Mérieux Développement as new shareholder, we share the same values and commitment to high ethical standard, global sustainability and long-term vision. This financing is quite in line with our corporate strategy and will help strengthen Biobest's market position in the Biological Control market, where we see tremendous growth potential.

Gaëtan Waucquez, Chairman of the board Biobest Group SA.

« The use of biopesticides and pollination methods is quickly expanding, as consumers and farmers clearly intend to protect their health as well as their family. We commit to invest into companies delivering high-value solutions for the nutrition market and food supply. Biobest is a perfect example of the capacity to increase productivity in the agricultural field, while preserving the environment and preventing pathologies at the same time.

Thierry Chignon, Senior Partner at Mérieux Développement S.A.S.







About Biobest - www.biobestgroup.com



Biobest, headquartered in Belgium, is a leading player in pollination and biological control. The company reaches out to growers in over 60 countries. Through its subsidiaries, the company has production sites, sales and technical support staff strategically located across the globe for effective worldwide service. Biobest distributors in many countries are key partners with whom the company works very closely to help customers achieve their economic and ecological goals.







Biobest is a company majority owned by Floridienne, a Belgian industrial Group holding leading positions in a number of market niches or niche markets, in the sectors of Specialty chemicals & Recycling, Gourmet food and Lifesciences. The Group is listed on the Euronext Brussels Exchange (ISIN BE 0003215143).











About Mérieux Développement / www.merieux-developpement.com



Mérieux Développement is specialized in growth and venture capital within the healthcare and nutrition sectors. Mérieux Développement supports companies with products or services offering substantial differentiation, innovation and capacity to expand at global level. Our investment team, based in Europe and North America, brings its expertise and international network to help entrepreneurs disrupt and seize new business opportunities. Mérieux Développement is an affiliate of Institut Mérieux, which employs approximately 17,000 employees worldwide, with consolidated revenues exceeding 2.9 billion Euros in 2017.



