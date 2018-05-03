Fallen Law Enforcement Officers to be Honored During 30th Annual Candlelight Vigil on May 13 in Washington, DC

Washington, DC, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The names of 360 U.S. law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty will be formally dedicated on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial during the 30th Annual Candlelight Vigil held on the National Mall between 4th and 7th streets in Washington, DC, at 8:00 pm on May 13, 2018.



U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will deliver special remarks and lead in candle lighting and reading the names of the fallen officers. The names of 360 officers added to the Memorial this year include 129 who made the ultimate sacrifice during 2017, in addition to 231 officers who died earlier in history but whose sacrifice had not been previously documented.



With these additions, there are 21,541 officers' names engraved on the Memorial, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, federal law enforcement, and military police agencies.

The 30th Candlelight Vigil held on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on May 13, 2018.













WHAT:



30th Annual Candlelight Vigil

Includes musical tributes, special remarks and reading of 360 names as they are dedicated on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. Live webcast is available through www.UnitedByLight.org.



WHEN:



Sunday, May 13, 2018—8:00 pm EDT

Media representatives must arrive and check in before 2:30 pm.

See credentialing information below.



WHERE:



National Mall

Between 4th and 7th streets

Washington, DC



WHO:



Jeff Sessions

U.S. Attorney General



Kirstjen Nielsen

Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security



Cheryl Schultz

National President of Concerns of Police Survivors



John Ashcroft

Memorial Fund Chairman of the Board



Craig W. Floyd

Memorial Fund Chief Executive Officer

Each May 13, an estimated 30,000 people assemble for the Memorial Fund's annual Candlelight Vigil, a signature event of National Police Week. For the ninth year, the ceremony will be streamed live so that people across the country can witness this annual tribute to America's law enforcement officers. Individuals interested in the free webcast can register online at www.UnitedByLight.org.

"The annual Candlelight Vigil allows participants and guests to be surrounded by the strength and support of the law enforcement community, as we honor the officers who sacrificed their lives for the protection of ours," said Craig W. Floyd, Chief Executive Officer of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. "By attending the ceremony in person or by viewing it on line, Americans can show their appreciation for the officers who serve and protect their communities."



The names of the 360 officers added to the National Memorial this year can be found at www.LawMemorial.org/2018RollCall. For a complete schedule of National Police Week events in Washington, DC, visit www.LawMemorial.org/PoliceWeek.

MEDIA CREDENTIALS: Media representatives covering the Candlelight Vigil must register for credentials in advance. Go to www.LawMemorial.org/credentials for details.

Media check-in will open at noon on May 13 and will be located on the northwest corner of 4th Street SW and Jefferson Drive SW. Media representatives must first check in to pick up credentials before accessing the site.



Space on the media riser is limited to one (1) credentialed representative per media outlet. All media equipment must be in place prior to the sweep scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm. Equipment may not be left unattended.

Parking is extremely limited. If you require a satellite truck to conduct live shots from the Vigil, please contact Steve Groeninger, 202-737-7135 or steve@nleomf.org, to reserve a space and receive a parking location for your vehicle.

- # # # -

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 21,541 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now building the new National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of American law enforcement by providing visitors a "walk in the shoes" experience. The Museum is working to expand and enrich the relationship shared by law enforcement and the community through the Museum's educational journeys, immersive exhibitions, and insightful programs. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.

