Konica Minolta Sponsors Industry Expert to Discuss Business Strategies for Imaging Services in Urgent Care at UCAOA Annual Meeting

WAYNE, N.J., May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2018 Spring Urgent Care Association of America (UCAOA) Convention & Expo, accomplished radiologist Pradeep Albert, MD, DABR, will present his experience and insights for how urgent care centers can utilize imaging services to improve patient care and create new revenue opportunities. The Industry Perspectives session presentation, "Increasing Patient Satisfaction, Throughput, and Revenue with Imaging Services," sponsored by Konica Minolta Healthcare, will be held on Monday, May 7. Dr. Albert is an academic radiologist in New York, President of the International Society of Regenerative Medicine and an entrepreneur.



"As the US healthcare system continues the transition to value-based care, physicians and administrators are seeking solutions that both enhance clinical care and provide operational efficiencies. Freestanding urgent care centers are one of the fastest growing segments in healthcare delivery and are an increasingly popular alternative to hospitals and emergency rooms for patients," says Kirsten Doerfert, Sr. Vice President of Marketing, Konica Minolta Healthcare. "Konica Minolta is committed to supporting educational initiatives through the UCAOA to help urgent care centers meet this growing demand for convenient and effective immediate care."

Dr. Albert will lead an interactive discussion detailing how urgent care centers can utilize diagnostic imaging, such as digital radiography (DR) and ultrasound, and relationships with imaging centers to enhance the quality and efficiency of patient care. He will also share clinical and business strategies based on real-world experiences.

UCAOA represents approximately 27,000 urgent care clinical and business professionals in more than 2,700 centers in the US and abroad. Konica Minolta is a proud supporter of the Industry Perspectives educations sessions and virtual exhibit hall at the 2018 UCAOA Convention & Expo.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customer's needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. (TSE:4902). For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit www.konicaminolta.com/medicalusa.

Company name KONICA MINOLTA, INC. Headquarters JP TOWER, 2-7-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan Founded December 1936 FY 2016 Revenue $962.8 Billion JPY Number of employees Approx. 43,980 (2017) Business Lines The Konica Minolta Group operates in sectors ranging from business technologies, where our products are typified by MFPs (multi-functional peripherals), and Industrial Business (former Optics Business), where our products include pickup lenses for optical disks, and TAC film, a key material used in LCD panels, to healthcare, where we make digital X-ray diagnostic imaging systems.

Contact:

Mary Beth Massat

Massat Media

224.578.2388

www.konicaminolta.com/medicalusa