FUSIONWRX NAMED A TOP DESIGN & PR FIRM IN CINCINNATI!

Cincinnati, Ohio / Northern Kentucky, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUSIONWRX is a full service marketing agency that partners with niche businesses to define and accentuates their key difference while motivating their target audience to act. FUSIONWRX is a division of Flottman Company, a third generation, nearly 100 year old and family owned print services company. Two years ago the marketing team at Flottman went independent and initiated FUSIONWRX as a subsidy of Flottman Company. The Clutch ranking is one ofthe first major awards for the team at FUSIONWRX and serves to celebrate their efforts.

Clutch Co Design Awards 2018 - Selected FUSIONWRX as Cincinnati region's top Web Design & PR Company.









Clutch is a research company that evaluates business-to-business service relationships on the basis of past experiences, previous interactions, market presence and client results. For any agency to be ranked; they have to allow interviewed reviews of current and past clients. It is these personal testimonials that differentiate the Clutch ranking system. As a third party evaluator the rankings from Clutch are independent, unbiased and reverent.

"FUSIONWRX is a representative of agencies across the United States that have proven an understanding for media and creative processes necessary to provide outstanding services and results, congratulations to FUSIONWRX," shared Katie Wonders, Business Analyst for Clutch.

This is the first year that FUSIONWRX has made the list of Clutch's top agencies. Currently on the Clutch website; FUSIONWRX has a 5-star rating and multiple rave reviews for performance, partnership and success. According to Sue Steller, President of Flottman Company, "What makes this ranking extra special is the fact that FUSIONWRX clients were personally interviewed and asked to share their experience and then from those results the companies were rated."

The complete list of rankings can be seen on the Clutch.co website and in their press release: https://clutch.co/press-releases/published-new-rankings-website-user-experience-designers-cities-across-us



###

About Clutch: www.Clutch.co

A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, DC, Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch's methodology compares business service providers in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services, work quality, success and market presence.

About FUSIONWRX: www.FUSIONWRX.com

FUSIONWRX is a marketing engagement and activation agency that specializes in helping companies share their unique stories and find their niche. We strategically guide organizations to communicate their brand in memorable, engaging and highly personable ways. With a multi-channel platform, we evoke passion and excitement that motivates action. We are part of the 93 year old Flottman Company's family of business. Based in Cincinnati, FUSIONWRX has experience working with companies of all sizes, including small family and private businesses to leading Fortune 500 companies. Present us your challenge!

Attachments

Ed McMasters FUSIONWRX, a Flottman Company 859.331.6636 x221 ed@FUSIONWRX.com