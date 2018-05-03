TargetSolutions Joins Forces with the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) to Honor Outstanding Officers

San Diego, CA., May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TargetSolutions, a Vector Solutions brand offering the leading online training and records management system for public safety agencies, is excited to announce it has joined forces once again with the IAFC's Volunteer and Combination Officers Section for the VCOS Training Officer Recognition Award.

For the fifth year in a row, TargetSolutions will sponsor the prestigious distinction, which acknowledges a training officer who works tirelessly to provide outstanding fire department training.

"This is an honor for us to work with the VCOS and recognize training officers who work so diligently to provide their crew members with quality training," said Marc Scheipe, who serves as executive vice president for Vector Solutions' public sector business unit. "TargetSolutions and the VCOS share the same mission of keeping firefighters safe and effective when called into action. This award recognizes the dedication training officers exhibit to provide quality training to crew members."

The award, which is now accepting nominations, is delivered each year at Fire-Rescue International to an individual who demonstrates innovation in firefighter training through creativity, commitment to best practices, and operational effectiveness. The winner receives an expenses-paid trip to FRI, which is scheduled Aug. 8-11 in Dallas.

"It is a pleasure for VCOS to continue to partner with TargetSolutions to recognize an outstanding Training Officer or Training Program," said Fire Chief Norvin Collins of Sauvie Island Fire District (Portland, Ore.) and serves as secretary/treasurer of the VCOS Section. "The partnership began a few years ago and provides the winner an opportunity for onsite recognition in front of their peers and leaders of the fire service at Fire-Rescue International.

"Training is such an important part of today's fire service for it keeps our members safe from incidents, prevents injuries and brings cutting edge education to each-and-every emergency service provider. The VCOS and TargetSolutions would like to congratulate this year's winner and each-and-every submission for the job they do and the focus they provide to their organizations. We are looking forward to another successful FRI and learning more from the award winner!"

Since TargetSolutions began sponsoring the award in 2014, the following training officers have been recognized:

Capt. Chip Everett of Oshtemo Township Fire Department (Mich.), 2014

Asst. Chief Brad Pinsky of Manlius Fire Department (N.Y.), 2015

Deputy Chief Steve Malone of the Manhattan Fire Protection District (Ill.), 2016

Chief of Training Michael Accardo III of the St. Tammany Fire District 9 (La.), 2017

"It is our responsibility to highlight and recognize those training officers who rise to the challenge and offer superior training opportunities to their departments and beyond their borders," said Capt. Kenneth Sedlak, who serves with Avon Volunteer Fire Department (Avon, Conn.). "These training officers work to ensure that the job gets done by the best-trained members possible, resulting in positive culture changes, including safety. After all, we are all trained that 'Everybody Goes Home.' "

Nominees should be chiefs, training officers, or others well-acquainted with training and they must be an IAFC member or come from a department where the department or the chief is an active IAFC member.

Applications for the award are being accepted now through June 25. To make a nomination, please check online at https://info.targetsolutions.com/acton/media/29198/vcos-recognition-award-2018.





