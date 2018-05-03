CLEARWATER, Fla., May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sunday the 3rd of June, area chefs and local gourmands will gather for the 6th Annual Chefs Showcase to raise funds for the Children's Home Network of Tampa Bay and the Clearwater Community Volunteers. The event is an evening of food and wine pairings overlooking the Clearwater Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. Last year's event raised $27,000 for these organizations.



Chefs participating in the 5th Annual Chefs Showcase were given a standing ovation at the end of the evening. Held annually at the Fort Harrison - the Church of Scientology's International Religious Retreat, this year's event will be held on Sunday the 3rd of June. Funds raised will be donated to the Children's Home Network of Tampa Bay and the Clearwater Community Volunteers.





Co-sponsored by Tampa Bay Magazine, the event will feature an ‘arts' theme, each course taking its inspiration from a work of art. Tickets are $125 to attend and seating is limited to 120. Chefs participating in this year's event include American Culinary Federation Tampa Bay President Chef Rene Marquis and Chef Bill Brown of William Dean Chocolates. The menu and kitchen is overseen by the Church's Executive Chef, Zoltan Vajna.

Though the multi-course, plate-service meal will no doubt be visually arresting, the focus of the event is raising funds for at-risk youth and their families. The Clearwater Community Volunteers has been providing food, toys and entertainment to Pinellas County families in need since 1992. The Children's Home Network, established 125 years ago, provides a broad array of services to children. As the event is underwritten by sponsors, all of the ticket sales will go directly to the charities.

"Author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote that ‘When children become unimportant to a society, that society has forfeited its future'," said event organizer Lisa Mansell. "The Children's Home Network and Clearwater Community Volunteers have assisted thousands in need. We are proud to help these organizations."

The Fort Harrison has served as the International Religious Retreat for the Church of Scientology since 1975. Fully restored in 2009, the Fort Harrison regularly hosts charity events.

Tampa Bay Magazine has been the go-to magazine for Tampa Bay area residents since 1986. Showcasing all that is good in the area, publishers Aaron Fodiman and Margaret Word Burnside also provide a forum for non-profits to reach the Bay-area residents most likely to support their endeavors.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b74a03f6-17e8-46cb-9275-1947cd2236f6