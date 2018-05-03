IoT Evolution's IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and IIoT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others

TRUMBULL, Conn., May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC and Crossfire Media today announced, a full week of education provided by IoT Evolution at the The Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta, Georgia. The week begins with the Smart City Event on June 4-5, 2018 and ends with Industrial IoT Conference taking on June 6-7, 2018. At both events, industry leaders will highlight best practices, provide unparalleled insight and feature live product demonstrations.



"The Smart City and Industrial IoT are the homes for the most critical IoT networks and devices," said Ken Briodagh, editorial director, IoT Evolution. "These events will show attendees how to get into the heart of the IoT, enable business growth and drive digital transformation."

The Smart City Event will focus on providing a roadmap for creating sustainable, secure and efficient cities communities and enterprises.

"Municipalities are catching the wave of IoT solutions that improve the life of citizens, the efficiency of their services and the revenue from economic development," said Carl Ford, Co-Producer of the Smart City Event. "To develop your map of the future with as strong foundation and well-planned strategy, attend the Smart City Event."

The Industrial IoT Conference will highlight the IoT technologies and solutions increasing the productivity and efficiency of manufacturing and production processes.

"The Fourth stage of the Industrial Revolution is here. Prior revolutions have been about power. This revolution is about intelligence. To be a smart industry, companies must adapt and adopt the process of gathering information from sensors and solutions that report performance and anomalies requiring attention." Carl Ford, Co-Producer of Industrial IoT Event went on to say, "the days of running blind are finally departing as digital transformation with IoT has made the business transparent. Our speakers were early adopters who now share their experience to guide your future."

Speakers for both events include:

Steve Brumer of 151 Advisors

Greg Najjar of ADRF

Tom Gilheany of Cisco

Keith Robinson of City of Atlanta

Kenneth Schlather of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tompkins County

Ted Smith of Connected Safety

Ken Hosac of Cradlepoint

Sean Priddy of Creation Technologies

Ernest Chrappah of Department of For-Hire Vehicles

Scott Tousley of Department of Homeland Security

Jessica Morris of Digital Lumens

Richard Peal of EastBanc Technologies

Dr. Michelle Lynch of Enabled Future Limited

Dr. Claudio Lima of Industrial Internet Consortium

Steve Hanna of Infineon and Trusted Computing Group

Jim Frazer of Illumination and the Smart City, Gridaptive Technologies

Frank Bradshaw of Ho'ike Technologies

Kim Lundgren, CEO, Kim Lundgren Associates

Murray Gordon of Microsoft

Brandon Dalida of MultiTech

Wil Florentino of Renesas Electronics

Bill Brown of Rheem Manufacturing

Mark Modzelewski of Treeline Interactive

Laila Partridge of WegoWise

Ken Briodagh of IoT Evolution World

Carl Ford of Crossfire Media

Registration for the Smart City Event and Industrial IoT Conference is open. Save $300 on a single pass with code SAVE300 or attend both events for the price of one with code ALLSESSIONS

For the latest news, updates and information, sign up for the IoT Evolution newsletter here and follow the events on twitter @IoTEvolution, @smartcityevent and @IIoTEvolution.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

Media and Analyst Contact:

Jessica Seabrook

Marketing Director

203.852.6800 ext.170

jseabrook@tmcnet.com