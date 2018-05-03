DCA Live Names Sonatype's Matt Howard to its List of Top CMOs in the DC Region for 2018

FULTON, MD, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype,the leader in automated open source governance and DevSecOps, is proud to announce that its CMO, Matt Howard, has been named to DCA Live's Top CMOs and Marketing Leaders list for 2018.





The Top CMOs were honored by DCA Live at a special event on May 2 that recognized the group of exceptional CMOs and marketing leaders from the DC region's fastest growing and most exciting companies.

‘We are thrilled to honor Matt on this year's list. Each year our goal is to applaud the marketers that are the strength behind the hottest businesses and organizations in the region. Some of these companies are just making a name for themselves and some of them are mainstays that continue to innovate and excel," stated Doug Anderson, founder and president of DCA Live. "This group of leaders is core to the region as it grows as a prominent tech hub."

The distinction comes on the heels of a record Q1 2018 for Sonatype, in which it recorded 105 percent year-over-year sales growth and a 34% increase in employees, to keep up with demand.

"It's an honor to be recognized by DCA Live, and amongst a list of such incredible marketers; but the credit is not all mine to take. I've been fortunate enough to surround myself with the hardest working team in the business, who have helped Sonatype grow into the thriving company it is today," said Howard. "There is such rich history in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with respect to innovation. I love being a part of that community and was thrilled to see it honored again by DCA Live last night."

The 2018 list includes leadership from a diverse set of companies including cybersecurity, Edtech and supply chain technologies.

About Sonatype

More than 10 million software developers rely on Sonatype to innovate faster while mitigating security risks inherent in open source. Sonatype's Nexus platform combines in-depth component intelligence with real-time remediation guidance to automate and scale open source governance across every stage of the modern DevOps pipeline. Sonatype is privately held with investments from New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Accel Partners, Hummer Winblad Venture Partners, and Goldman Sachs.

About DCA Live

Since 2014, DCA Live has hosted events featuring the fastest growing companies and most dynamic professionals in the Washington, DC region's legal, association & nonprofit, entrepreneur, federal tech, real estate and corporate communities. DCA Live also publishes the twice-weekly digital newsletter the DCA, featuring profiles of leading professionals from these industries.

