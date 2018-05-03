AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Elected American Iron and Steel Institute Chairman

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) said today that the American Iron and Steel Institute's (AISI) Board of Directors has elected Chief Executive Officer Roger K. Newport as the new chairman of the Institute, through May 2020. The election and announcement took place this week at AISI's joint 2018 General Meeting with the Steel Manufacturers Association in Washington, D.C.



"Roger Newport is one of the global steel industry's most respected and influential leaders, and is a tireless advocate for the North American steel industry. Whether it be meeting with executive branch officials or testifying on Capitol Hill, Roger always represents the best interests of the industry and its employees," said Thomas J. Gibson, President and CEO of AISI. "I am confident that under his leadership AISI will continue to see tremendous advocacy successes on behalf of our members as we build on the legislative and regulatory accomplishments of the past year," said Gibson.

"I appreciate the opportunity to lead the Institute during this important period in our industry's history," said Roger Newport. "I am encouraged by the progress made in the past year by our company and by our industry. I look forward to working with my AISI colleagues to help take the steel industry to new heights."

