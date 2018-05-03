Flexera Acquires Brainwaregroup, Expanding European Presence and Leadership in the Large and Midsize SAM Marketplace

ITASCA, Ill., May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that's reimagining how software is bought, sold, managed and secured, announced today that it has acquired the Switzerland-based Software Asset Management (SAM) provider, Brainwaregroup. The deal significantly expands Flexera's presence in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH). It also extends Flexera's dominance as the leading global provider of SAM solutions for large, midsize and small enterprises seeking to optimize software spend and minimize risk across their portfolios – from the desktop and datacenter to the cloud.



"Brainwaregroup is a great fit for Flexera – they share our philosophy of delivering competence, quality and value. Their extensive European customer base allows us to quickly build upon Brainwaregroup's success and expand customer value in this important region," said Tom Canning, Vice President of Strategy at Flexera. "In addition, our recent successes competing in the mid-market convince us that companies of all sizes demand a high-quality SAM solution from a supplier with deep experience and expertise. Brainwaregroup's ties to large and mid-size enterprises in DACH, combined with Flexera's broad vision and global reach, will help us accelerate plans to deliver high-value solutions to customers of all sizes."

Extending Flexera's Leadership in Europe and Mid-Market SAM

The game has changed for companies everywhere. They're finally demanding more from their technology assets and suppliers. They expect – and deserve – faster time to value, more complete solutions and trustworthy data to drive better business outcomes. Flexera achieves its promise to meet these needs by rapidly building or buying the best technology through M&A, such as today's acquisition of Brainwaregroup, and others including Meta SaaS and BDNA.

Brainwaregroup offers a suite of SAM and other solutions, with a strong following of 500+ customers primarily located in the DACH region. Flexera offers customers a broad vision unifying SAM with other essential functions like security, IT Service Management, IT Financial Management and other disciplines – all powered by common data. Practically speaking, this means the underlying technology asset data powering Flexera's SAM solution, FlexNet Manager Suite for Enterprises, is the most accurate and comprehensive in the world. As a result, Flexera customers have immediate access to actionable intelligence to simplify integration, improve decision-making and accelerate business transformation.

Flexera's SAM vision and leadership has been widely recognized. Gartner designated Flexera a SAM market Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools report. Flexera also scored highest among all suppliers in intermediate and advanced SAM, in Gartner's Critical Capabilities for Software Asset Management tools report. Flexera customers have also affirmed Flexera's SAM leadership giving superior ratings to FlexNet Manager Suite, Flexera's SAM and license optimization solution via Gartner's Peer Insights product reviews. Brainwaregroup has also distinguished itself in the SAM marketplace as an award-winning supplier focused on breadth and substance. With an ‘end-to-end' competency in software lifecycle management, Brainwaregroup partners with customers over the long term with solutions and technical expertise across disciplines, from SAM to software and operating system deployment, security patch remediation and multi-platform datacenter inventory.

Flexera will continue to support Brainwaregroup's solutions and its 500+ customers. Over time these products will be integrated with FlexNet Manager Suite and other Flexera solutions.

"We know that customers want to partner with vendors that don't just promise easy solutions to complex problems – but those that can deliver. We also know these customers want to partner with vendors capable of meeting their needs immediately and over the long term as they grow and evolve," said Rey Schallberger, CEO of Brainwaregroup. "We are thrilled to now be part of Flexera and to be able, together, to make our solutions even better, expand our leadership in Europe, and accelerate our mid-market focus – giving more options to companies looking for smarter solutions."

About Flexera

Flexera is reimagining the way software is bought, sold, managed and secured. We view the software industry as a supply chain, and make the business of buying and selling software and technology asset data more profitable, secure, and effective. Our Monetization and Security solutions help software sellers transform their business models, grow recurring revenues and minimize open source risk. Our Vulnerability and Software Asset Management (SAM) solutions strip waste and unpredictability out of procuring software, helping companies buy only the software and cloud services they need, manage what they have, and reduce compliance and security risk. Powering these solutions and the entire software supply chain, Flexera has built the world's largest and most comprehensive repository of market intelligence on technology assets. In business for 30+ years, our 1200+ employees are passionate about helping our 80,000+ customers generate millions in ROI every year. Visit us at www.flexera.com.

