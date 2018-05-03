Brain Corp's Vice President of Innovation, Phil Duffy to Speak at Robotics Summit in Boston

San Diego, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Corp, an AI company specializing in the development of self-driving technology for robots, announced today that it will lead a presentation on the specific steps required to move autonomous robotic products from the lab to live, real-world environments along with other relevant topics at the upcoming Robotics Summit & Showcase in Boston.



Taking place May 23-24, 2018 and organized by The Robot Report, the Robotics Summit is a powerful forum for AI/robotics leaders and startups alike. This year's attendees will hear from a number of recognizable keynote speakers innovating the industry and will have opportunities to discuss the latest technical aspects of the design, development, manufacture, and rollout of the next generation of commercial robotic products and services.



Speaking at the conference on Developing Autonomous Mobile Robots for Human Populated Environments is Brain Corp's Vice President of Innovation Phil Duffy, charged with uncovering new robotic product applications and market opportunities. Brain's disruptive BrainOS® platform powers autonomous commercial floor care machines for big-box retailers, airports and national accounts across the United States. At his presentation, Duffy will describe cost-effective methods and technologies that speed and ease the development and deployment of self-navigating mobile robots for indoor and outdoor spaces, while also discussing the challenges of designing robots for dynamic and unpredictable environments.



"Contextual information is understanding both the physical environment in which the robots will be operating (structure, lighting, materials) and the dynamic, shifting nature of that environment (mobile elements like people, vehicles, movable infrastructure)," said Duffy. "But it doesn't stop there. One of the other major reasons for getting out of the lab as soon as feasibly possible is witnessing how the manual process will change with this new automated system, and how it impacts both the autonomous product itself and its human operator. Having these insights is essential in the pre-launch stages of robotic development."



Other topics Duffy will cover include building a strategic functional roadmap, understanding the needs of the environment, end users, and customers, defining KPIs and tracking measurement in live environments, as well as finding the right location mix when testing in multiple environments.



Those interested in attending the conference can register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/robotics-summit-showcase-registration-42944829140



About Brain Corporation



Brain Corporation (Brain Corp) is a San Diego-based AI company that partners with manufacturers of commercial equipment and consumer electronics to convert their manually-operated products into autonomous robots. Brain Corp's technology represents the next generation of artificial brains for robots. Brain Corporation is funded by the SoftBank Vision Fund and Qualcomm Ventures. For more information or to access videos of its robots, please visit http://www.braincorp.com



