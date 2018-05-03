ZL Technologies Furthers Commitment to Records Management Community at 2018 MER Conference

MILPITAS, Calif., May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZL Technologies, Inc. (ZL), a leader in information governance for large enterprises, today announced its platinum sponsorship and extended involvement at The National Conference on Managing Electronic Records (MER). The event takes place May 7-9 at The Marriott Hotel in Downtown Chicago.



ZL CEO Kon Leong will deliver three presentations at the conference. The details are as follows:

"We're happy to once again partner with MER in offering thought leadership to records and information management professionals," said Leong. "There is a significant need within the community for education on new developments such as the upcoming GDPR."

ZL provides file analysis, information governance, privacy and GDPR solutions to several of the world's largest organizations. ZL's unified solutions enable organizations to meet GDPR requirements by bridging across data silos and centralizing control of personal data within a single platform.

