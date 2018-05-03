Identiv Sets First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call for Thursday, May 10 at 5 PM ET, and Confirms Presentation at 13th Annual Houlihan Lokey Global Industrials Conference for May 17

FREMONT, Calif., May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE), a global provider of physical security and secure identification solutions, today announced the Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 10, 2018 to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. The Company also announced it will be presenting at Houlihan Lokey's 13th Annual Global Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 17.



Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Identiv will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT) to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. Identiv management will host the call, followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Thursday, May 10, 2018

Time: 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT)

Toll-Free Number: +1-877-407-9039

International Number: +1-201-689-8470

Call ID (Replay): 13678563

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios Group at +1-949-574-3860. The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here. The replay of the call will be available after 8:00 PM ET on the same day through June 10, 2018 under +1-844-512-2921 (Toll-Free Replay Number) and +1-412-317-6671 (International Replay Number) with Replay ID: 13678563.

13th Annual Houlihan Lokey Global Industrials Conference

Identiv will be presenting at Houlihan Lokey's 13th Annual Global Industrials Conference, being held May 17, 2018 at the Hilton Midtown, New York City. Identiv's presentation will take place on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Speakers: Steven Humphreys, Identiv CEO Sandra Wallach, Identiv CFO Date/Time: Thursday, May 17, 2018 Location: Hilton Midtown, New York

An audio webcast of Identiv's presentation will be accessible at identiv.com/investors. The replay will be available for 90 days following the event. In addition to the presentation, Identiv will participate in one-on-one meetings at the conference.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv's products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail, and transportation sectors rely on Identiv's access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com.

