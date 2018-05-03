Buying Collective Holdings announces Conference Call with CEO, Rod Smith, to discuss Company's progress and new 506(c) Offering to Accredited Investors

MT. PLEASANT, Utah, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buying Collective Holdings Incorporated ("BCHI" or the "Company") announced an open invitation this morning to accredited investors who wish to participate in a special conference call regarding the Company's new 506(c) Offering of Securities.



A Summary of the Offering can be found at www.bchinc.com/investors. The Conference Call, hosted by BCHI's CEO, Rod Smith, will also include discussions regarding the Company's progress over the past 16-months, since organization; including completion of its proprietary "Health Merchant" digital application and agreements with major market influencers that can reach potentially millions of CLEAN (e.g. organic, non-GMO) food consumers.

Conference Call Information Date: Thursday, May 3rd Time: 9:00 PM (Eastern Time Zone) Log in: https://www.uberconference.com/rsmith155 Dial in: (801) 893-2624

Who Can Participate in the Conference Call?

Accredited Investors are invited to participate in the Call which will include a live question & answer session with BCHI CEO Rod Smith.



If I can't attend will the call be recorded?



Yes, you may request a copy of the recording at info@bchinc.com

Can I obtain any information about the Offering prior to the Conference Call?

Yes, you can visit www.bchinc.com/investors to view the Offering Summary and watch videos that describe the Company's mission and Health Merchant Digital Application.

To listen to the full interview please click here to the following link: https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-rod-smith-of-green-polkadot-box-inc-otcpink-gpdb/

About BCHI: Buying Collective Holdings Incorporated is a recently formed holding company that is focused on the development or acquisition of vertically integrated companies providing affordable access to non-GMO contaminated foods.

For additional information contact CEO Rod Smith at (801) 658-0558, ext. 1000 or write to: rsmith@bchinc.com