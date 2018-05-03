Watson Publishes Free Nutrition Quick Reference Guide

West Haven, CT, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connecticut-based company Watson Inc. has published a Quick Reference Guide on Nutrition in an easy-to-use format. Food and beverage formulators require up-to-date information on daily values, forms, and benefits of both micro- and macronutrients. The daily values of many nutrients are changing, making all previously-published guides outdated. Key facts on nutrients, carbohydrates, proteins, fats, labeling requirements, and dietary guidelines for Americans, valuable to many professionals working in the food industry, are now consolidated into a single, easy to use guide.



"The Food and Drug Administration has changed the regulations for both nutrition and supplement facts panels to combat some of the prevalent health problems in this country. Its goal is to assist consumers in maintaining healthy dietary practices," stated Moira Watson, Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Watson. She continued, "While the media has focused mostly on the sweeping changes to sugars and fibers in the nutrition facts panels, there are also significant changes to the recommended daily intakes of vitamins and minerals."



As a result of these significant changes, there is now a need for updated reference cards and data sheets for formulators and professionals in the food and beverage industry. The quick reference guide is available for download on Watson's website. You can receive a copy of the guide here.



About Watson: For four generations, Watson has striven to improve health and wellness. We are committed to sharing our ideas and inspirations with our customers and to helping them reach their goals. Watson is one of the highest quality suppliers of products and services geared towards enhancing human and pet nutrition around the world, and a leader in developing quality products and nutritional ingredient systems. Expertise in microencapsulation, agglomeration, micronizing, spray drying and film technology allows us to develop unique formulations. Learn more about Watson here: https://www.watson-inc.com/

