Watson Doubles Down on WHEAT

West Haven, CT, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Haven, CT: Watson Inc. stepped up to the plate and doubled all donations collected by WHEAT at their food drive this past Saturday. The food drive was held at the Stop and Shop on Elm Street in West Haven, Connecticut. This event was part of the Feeding Our Families Food Drive, which took place at locations all across Connecticut this past weekend. Watson team members volunteered their time to help at the collection site, and the company is doubling every dollar collected by WHEAT and is donating $2 for every pound of food collected.



WHEAT is West Haven's food pantry. Founded in 1975 by the West Haven Clergy Association, they served about 200 West Haven families; today they provide help to over 5,000 West Haven residents, including 1,000 children. Food drives at this time of year are necessary to help WHEAT and other pantries stock up to provide additional meals to struggling families in the summer months when school lunches are not available, and many parents have to scramble to keep their children fed.



NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut partnered with Stop & Shop and local food pantries for the "Feeding Our Families" food drive. This partnership provided media coverage and increased awareness about the drives. When they entered the store, some shoppers were already aware of the food drive, and many more were happy to take a flyer and shop for the items listed. WHEAT collected a total of 900 lbs of food at the Elm Street location and, in addition to the food, shoppers generously donated a total of $337. Watson's total matching donation will be $2137. "Again the West Haven community has shown their generosity in helping those who need help. We could not keep our mission of fighting hunger alive without the help of the community and great partners like Watson and Stop & Shop," stated Rose Majestic, Executive Director of WHEAT, Inc.



"While Saturday's food drive was very successful, we need to continue to do more as a community," said Moira Watson, Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Watson Inc. "Watson hopes that more area businesses will join in supporting their local Food Pantries" concluded Watson. Pictures from the food drive and more information on the event are available on Watson's website: https://www.watson-inc.com/general/feeding-our-families-food-drive-2018/



About Watson Inc.: For four generations, Watson Inc. has made ingredients for the Food, Beverage, and Supplement industries. We do not make food, but we do make foods healthier. Our mission is to improve health and nutrition worldwide. Learn more about how this Connecticut-based company helps to improve the nutritional value of food: https://www.watson-inc.com/our-capabilities/custom-nutrient-premixes/

Shown in photo: Rose Majestic, Executive Director of WHEAT, Inc.

Photo Credits: Amit Sinha of Watson Inc.



Shown in photo from left to right: Amit Sinha, Process Innovation Engineer at Watson Inc. and Pu Sie Lo, Food Technologist - Nutritional Ingredients Division at Watson, Inc.









