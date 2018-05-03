Stella-Jones Declares Quarterly Dividend

MONTREAL, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX:SJ) is pleased to announce that a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share has been declared on the outstanding common shares of the Corporation, payable on June 27, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2018. This dividend is designated to be an eligible dividend.



