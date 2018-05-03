Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Codexis to Hold First Quarter 2018 Conference Call on May 10

Globe Newswire  
May 03, 2018 7:00am   Comments
Share:

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS), a leading protein engineering company, announces that it will report first quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Codexis management will hold an investment community conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss financial results and provide a company update. 

       
Live Call:   U.S. 855 890 8665
    International 720 634 2938
    Passcode 9585106
       
Live Webcast:   Codexis IR Website  
    The webcast will be archived for 30 days.
       
Replay:   U.S. 855 859 2056
    International 404 537 3406
    Passcode 9585106
    The replay will be available for 48 hours
     

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis' proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. For more information, see www.codexis.com.

CONTACTS

Investors
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain, 310 691 7100
jcain@lhai.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.