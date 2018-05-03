Telesat Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

OTTAWA, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat Canada ("Telesat") today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") unless otherwise noted.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, Telesat reported consolidated revenues of $232 million, compared to $235 million in the same period in 2017. During the quarter, the U.S. dollar was approximately 5% weaker against the Canadian dollar than it was during the first quarter of 2016 and, as a result, there was an unfavorable impact on the conversion of U.S. dollar denominated revenues. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange rate changes, revenue increased by 2% ($4 million) compared to the same period in 2017.

Operating expenses of $38 million for the quarter were 31% ($17 million) lower than the same period in 2017, or 29% ($16 million) lower excluding the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to a decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense arising from a special payment of $12 million made during the first quarter of 2017 to stock option holders in connection with a return of capital to Telesat's shareholders. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the quarter was $195 million, an increase of 1% ($3 million) compared to the same period in 2017 and an increase of 4% ($8 million) when adjusted for foreign exchange rate changes. The Adjusted EBITDA margin1 for the first quarter of 2018 was 83.9%, compared to 81.9% in the same period in 2017.

On January 1, 2018, Telesat adopted IFRS 9, Financial Instruments, and IFRS 15, Revenue from Contracts with Customers. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2018, the adoption of IFRS 15 had a net positive impact of approximately $4 million on revenues, a reduction of approximately $5 million on operating expenses and a positive impact of approximately $9 million on Adjusted EBITDA1. The adoption of IFRS 9 had no impact on revenues, operating expenses and Adjusted EBITDA1.

Telesat's net loss for the quarter was $15 million compared to net income of $88 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The $103 million difference was the result of a higher non-cash loss on foreign exchange arising principally from the translation of Telesat's U.S. dollar denominated debt into Canadian dollars in the first quarter of 2018.

"I am pleased with our performance for the first quarter," commented Dan Goldberg, Telesat's President and CEO. "Our results underscore the stability of our business, underpinned by our substantial contractual backlog, as well as our strong operating discipline. Beyond the financial results, we continue to make progress on our planned Telstar 18 VANTAGE and Telstar 19 VANTAGE satellites, which we anticipate will launch mid this year. In addition, we successfully launched and deployed our first Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite to support the development of our planned state-of-the-art, high capacity LEO constellation that will deliver transformative, low latency, fiber-like broadband to commercial and government users worldwide. Looking ahead, we remain focused on increasing the utilization of our in-orbit satellites and executing on our key growth initiatives."

Business Highlights



At March 31, 2018:



Telesat had contracted backlog 2 for future services of approximately $4.0 billion.



Fleet utilization was 93% for Telesat's North American fleet and 70% for Telesat's international fleet.



In January 2018, Telesat announced the successful launch of its first LEO satellite, an important milestone in the company's plans to deploy a global LEO constellation. Telesat's LEO constellation is expected to deliver high-performing, cost-effective, fiber-like broadband anywhere in the world for business, government and individual users. Telesat subsequently announced that OmniAccess and Optus Satellite would begin testing and trials on Phase 1 LEO.



In February 2018, Telesat welcomed the Government of Canada's commitment in Budget 2018 to support investment in new LEO satellite constellations for rural broadband communications. Budget 2018 proposes funding of $100 million over five years for the Strategic Innovation Fund, with a particular focus on supporting projects that relate to LEO satellites and next generation rural broadband.



In March 2018, Telesat welcomed the Government of Ontario's Budget 2018 commitment to support an investment of up to $20 million towards Telesat's LEO satellite constellation.



In April 2018, Telesat entered into amended Senior Secured Credit Facilities which reduced the applicable margin from 3.0% to 2.5% on the outstanding borrowings of US $2,344 million.



Telesat's report on Form 6-K for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may be accessed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This news release contains statements that are not based on historical fact and are ‘‘forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release, the words "looking ahead", "anticipate", "planned", and "will", or other variations of these words or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Detailed information about some of the known risks and uncertainties is included in the "Risk Factors" section of Telesat Canada's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 which can be obtained on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: risks associated with operating satellites and providing satellite services, including satellite construction or launch delays, launch failures, in-orbit failures or impaired satellite performance, the ability to successfully deploy an advanced global LEO satellite constellation, the availability of government funding for the LEO satellite constellation, volatility in exchange rates and risks associated with domestic and foreign government regulation. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. The information contained in this news release reflects Telesat's beliefs, assumptions, intentions, plans and expectations as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Telesat disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise the information herein.

About Telesat (www.telesat.com)

Telesat is a leading global satellite operator, providing reliable and secure satellite-delivered communications solutions worldwide to broadcast, telecom, corporate and government customers. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, the company's state-of-the-art fleet consists of 15 GEO satellites, the Canadian payload on ViaSat-1 and one Phase 1 LEO satellite which is the start of Telesat's planned global LEO satellite constellation that will offer low latency, high throughput broadband services. An additional two GEO satellites are under construction with launches planned for mid-2018. Telesat is also a leading technical consultant providing high value expertise and support to satellite operators, insurers and other industry participants on a global basis. Privately held, Telesat's principal shareholders are Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

For further information:

Telesat Canada Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income For the three months ended March 31 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2018

2017 Revenue $ 232,354 $ 234,669 Operating expenses (38,152 ) (55,198 ) 194,202 179,471 Depreciation (54,029 ) (56,122 ) Amortization (6,396 ) (6,587 ) Other operating gains (losses), net 3 (24 ) Operating income 133,780 116,738 Interest expense (58,629 ) (49,750 ) Interest income and other expenses (527 ) 192 Gain on changes in fair value of financial instruments 13,164 12,522 (Loss) gain on foreign exchange (77,444 ) 23,487 Income before tax 10,344 103,189 Tax expense (25,619 ) (15,206 ) Net (loss) income $ (15,275 ) $ 87,983





Telesat Canada

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 516,812 $ 479,045 Trade and other receivables 64,939 64,986 Other current financial assets 13,672 2,437 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,168 8,503 Total current assets 607,591 554,971 Satellites, property and other equipment 1,771,327 1,791,847 Deferred tax assets 6,799 4,617 Other long-term financial assets 85,900 83,531 Other long-term assets 3,165 3,056 Intangible assets 809,996 812,995 Goodwill 2,446,603 2,446,603 Total assets $ 5,731,381 $ 5,697,620 Liabilities Trade and other payables $ 32,816 $ 37,919 Other current financial liabilities 42,754 26,355 Other current liabilities 107,591 77,324 Current indebtedness 9,208 14,486 Total current liabilities 192,369 156,084 Long-term indebtedness 3,524,575 3,528,891 Deferred tax liabilities 427,469 445,114 Other long-term financial liabilities 55,768 58,831 Other long-term liabilities 427,922 365,879 Total liabilities 4,628,103 4,554,799 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 152,682 152,682 Accumulated earnings 911,419 968,408 Reserves 39,177 21,731 Total shareholders' equity 1,103,278 1,142,821 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,731,381 $ 5,697,620





Telesat Canada Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended March 31 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (15,275 ) $ 87,983 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash flows from operating activities Depreciation 54,029 56,122 Amortization 6,396 6,587 Tax expense 25,619 15,206 Interest expense 58,629 49,750 Interest income (2,377 ) (1,055 ) Loss (gain) on foreign exchange 77,444 (23,487 ) Gain on changes in fair value of financial instruments (13,164 ) (12,522 ) Share-based compensation 382 899 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (3 ) 24 Other (16,668 ) (12,495 ) Income taxes paid, net of income taxes received (27,584 ) (12,226 ) Interest paid, net of capitalized interest and interest received (30,499 ) (47,824 ) Operating assets and liabilities 9,264 23,434 Net cash from operating activities 126,193 130,396 Cash flows used in investing activities Satellite programs, including capitalized interest (21,971 ) (36,530 ) Purchase of property and other equipment (2,346 ) (3,746 ) Purchase of intangible assets (4,144 ) (7,205 ) Net cash used in investing activities (28,461 ) (47,481 ) Cash flows used in financing activities Repayment of indebtedness (71,930 ) (8,060 ) Payment of debt issue costs — (42,867 ) Return of capital to shareholders — (506,135 ) Capital lease payments (7 ) (7 ) Satellite performance incentive payments (2,142 ) (2,362 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 77 Settlement of derivatives — 211 Net cash used in financing activities (74,079 ) (559,143 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 14,114 (15,208 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 37,767 (491,436 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 479,045 782,406 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 516,812 $ 290,970





Telesat's Adjusted EBITDA margin(1):

Three months ended

March 31, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2018 2017 Net (loss) income $ (15,275 ) $ 87,983 Tax expense 25,619 15,206 Gain on changes in fair value of financial instruments (13,164 ) (12,522 ) Loss (gain) on foreign exchange 77,444 (23,487 ) Interest income and other expenses 527 (192 ) Interest expense 58,629 49,750 Depreciation 54,029 56,122 Amortization 6,396 6,587 Other operating (gains) losses, net (3 ) 24 Non-recurring compensation expenses(3) 319 11,865 Non-cash expense related to share-based compensation 382 899 Adjusted EBITDA $ 194,903 $ 192,235 Revenue $ 232,354 $ 234,669 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 83.9 % 81.9 %

End Notes

1 The common definition of EBITDA is "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization." In evaluating financial performance, Telesat uses revenue and deducts certain operating expenses (including share-based compensation expense and unusual and non-recurring items, including restructuring related expenses) to obtain operating income before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") and the Adjusted EBITDA margin (defined as the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to revenue) as measures of Telesat's operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA allows Telesat and investors to compare Telesat's operating results with that of competitors exclusive of depreciation and amortization, interest and investment income, interest expense, taxes and certain other expenses. Financial results of competitors in the satellite services industry have significant variations that can result from timing of capital expenditures, the amount of intangible assets recorded, the differences in assets' lives, the timing and amount of investments, the effects of other income (expense), and unusual and non-recurring items. The use of Adjusted EBITDA assists Telesat and investors to compare operating results exclusive of these items. Competitors in the satellite services industry have significantly different capital structures. Telesat believes the use of Adjusted EBITDA improves comparability of performance by excluding interest expense.

Telesat believes the use of Adjusted EBITDA and the Adjusted EBITDA margin along with IFRS financial measures enhances the understanding of Telesat's operating results and is useful to Telesat and investors in comparing performance with competitors, estimating enterprise value and making investment decisions. Adjusted EBITDA as used here may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by competitors. Adjusted EBITDA should be used in conjunction with IFRS financial measures and is not presented as a substitute for cash flows from operations as a measure of Telesat's liquidity or as a substitute for net income as an indicator of Telesat's operating performance.

2 Contracted revenue backlog (‘‘backlog'') represents Telesat's expected future revenue from existing service contracts (without discounting for present value) including any deferred revenue that Telesat will recognize in the future in respect of cash already received. The calculation of the backlog reflects the revenue recognition policies adopted under IFRS 15. The majority of Telesat's contracted revenue backlog is generated from contractual agreements for satellite capacity. Backlog is not a presentation made in accordance with IFRS. The presentation of backlog is not comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies because not all companies use identical calculations of backlog. Telesat believes the disclosure of the recognition of backlog provides information that is useful to an investor's understanding of its expected known revenue recognition.

3 Includes severance payments and special compensation and benefits for executives and employees.