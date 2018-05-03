YogaWorks Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YogaWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ:YOGA), one of the largest providers of high quality yoga instruction in the U.S., today announced that it will host a conference call to review its first quarter 2018 financial results on Monday, May 14, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Those interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-4018 (U.S.) or 1-201-689-8471 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will also be available online at www.yogaworks.com under the Investor Relations section and will remain available for 30 days following the live call. A replay will also be available two hours following the call through May 28, 2018, via telephone at 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) by entering the replay pin 13679503.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc. is one of the largest providers of high quality yoga instruction in the U.S, with 69 studios in nine markets including Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington D.C. area, Houston and Atlanta. YogaWorks strives to make yoga accessible to everybody and offers a wide range of class styles for people of all ages and abilities. Through its studios, the Company offers yoga classes, integrated fitness classes, workshops, teacher training programs and yoga-related retail merchandise. In addition to its studio locations, YogaWorks offers online instruction through its MyYogaWorks web platform, which provides subscribers with a highly curated catalog of over 1,100 yoga and meditation classes.

