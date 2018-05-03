Karyopharm to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 10, 2018

NEWTON, Mass., May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, announced today that it will report first quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Karyopharm's management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 10, 2018 to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.



To access the conference call, please dial (855) 437-4406 (local) or (484) 756-4292 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 6798355. A live audio webcast of the call will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm's SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). The Company's initial focus is on seeking regulatory approval and commercialization of its lead drug candidate, oral selinexor (KPT-330). To date, over 2,400 patients have been treated with selinexor and Karyopharm announced positive topline data from the Phase 2b STORM study of selinexor in penta-refractory multiple myeloma. Selinexor is currently being evaluated in several mid- and later-phase clinical trials across multiple cancer indications, including in multiple myeloma in a pivotal, randomized Phase 3 study in combination with Velcade® (bortezomib) and low-dose dexamethasone (BOSTON) and as a potential backbone therapy in combination with approved therapies (STOMP), and in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (SADAL) and liposarcoma (SEAL), among others. Additional Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies are ongoing or currently planned, including multiple studies in combination with one or more approved therapies in a variety of tumor types to further inform the Company's clinical development priorities for selinexor. In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm, which was founded by Dr. Sharon Shacham, currently has five investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.karyopharm.com.

Velcade® is a registered trademark of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Contacts:

Investors:

Kimberly Minarovich

(646) 368-8014

kimberly@argotpartners.com

Mary Jenkins

(617) 340-6073

mary@argotpartners.com