ChromaDex Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 10, 2018

IRVINE, Calif., May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), an integrated, science-based, nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age, will report financial results for the first quarter of 2018 on Thurs., May 10, 2018.



The Company's financial results for the period will be reported via press release after the close of regular stock market trading hours. The press release will be followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT with the Company's CEO, Frank Jaksch, President and COO, Rob Fried, and CFO, Kevin Farr.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, May 10, 2018

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-866-327-8118

International dial-in number: 1-678-509-7526

Conference ID: 5427849

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/9a46uwoq

Participants should call in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.chromadex.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. on the same day through May 18, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056

International replay number: 1-404-537-3406

Replay ID: 5427849

About ChromaDex:

Forward-Looking Statements:

