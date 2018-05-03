Affimed to Present at Deutsche Bank's 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Heidelberg, Germany, May 3, 2018 - Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing highly targeted cancer immunotherapies, announced today that Dr. Adi Hoess, CEO, will present at Deutsche Bank's 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 10:40 am ET.

A live webcast of the conference presentation can be accessed through the "Events" section on the "Investors & Media" page of the Affimed website at www.affimed.com/events.php. A replay of the presentation will be available from Affimed's website for 30 days following the conference.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) engineers targeted immunotherapies, seeking to cure patients by harnessing the power of innate and adaptive immunity (NK and T cells). We are developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers and other life-threatening diseases. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com.

