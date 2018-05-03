Nicox announces the presentation of scientific data for NCX 667 at ARVO 2018
|
NCX 667 demonstrates robust, dose-dependent lowering of intraocular pressure in various normotensive and hypertensive ocular models ..............................................
May 3, 2018 - release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced a poster presentation highlighting scientific data for NCX 667, a novel nitric oxide (NO) donating compound, at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2018 Annual Meeting, one of the key scientific events in the ophthalmology calendar, being held on April 29 - May 3, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States.
Synthesized and characterized by Nicox, NCX 667 is a lead molecule among the Company's future generation of stand-alone NO-donors which are designed to optimize NO dosing and can be used alone or in combination with existing standard-of-care drugs, as either ophthalmic solutions or extended release formulations, to enable robust intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
The ARVO 2018 abstract by Francesco Impagnatiello, Ph.D., et al. describes results following single dose administration of various doses (0.1%, 0.3% and 1.0% solution) of NCX 667 in several ocular normotensive and ocular hypertensive animal models. These results demonstrate that NCX 667 lowers IOP in a dose-dependent manner. Furthermore, an in vitro bioengineered human trabecular meshwork/Schlemm's canal (TM/SC) system was used to study the effects of NCX 667 on the conventional outflow facility. These data support the hypothesis that the IOP-lowering effects of NCX 667 are likely due to an increase in outflow facility via the TM/SC outflow pathway.
Michael Bergamini, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer of Nicox, commented: "The results presented at ARVO this year show a clear, dose-dependent, and meaningful lowering of IOP in both ocular normotensive and hypertensive models. These results, combined with the in vitro data, continue to build upon the growing body of scientific evidence supporting the development of NCX 667, a lead molecule among our future generation of stand-alone NO-donors. We are continuing to generate new compounds in this class and are testing multiple leads using topical and sustained release dosing."
An estimated 3.5% of the worldwide population between 40 and 80 years of age are affected by the most common forms of glaucoma1.
The ARVO 2018 abstracts have been published in the meeting website located at https://www.arvo.org/annual-meeting/ and details for the poster presentation are as follows:
Title: NCX 667, a novel nitric oxide (NO) donor lowers intraocular pressure (IOP) via stimulation of trabecular meshwork/Schlemm's canal outflow facility
Date and time: Wednesday, May 2, 2018 from 11:15 am to 1:00 pm HAST
Presenter: Francesco Impagnatiello, Ph.D. , Nicox Research Institute
Session n° 448, Title: Glaucoma - Trabecular Meshwork
Abstract n°: 4707 / Poster n°: B0131
Location: Hawaii Convention Center, Exhibit Hall
About NCX 667
NCX 667 is a lead molecule among the Company's future generation of stand-alone NO-donors. Preclinical results obtained in rabbits and dogs with normal IOP and in rabbit and non-human primate models of ocular hypertension demonstrate rapid and sustained IOP lowering compared to vehicle following repeated dosing with no signs of tachyphylaxis or ocular discomfort.
Note:
1. Tham YC, Li X, Wong TY, Quigley HA, Aung T, Cheng CY. Global prevalence of glaucoma and projections of glaucoma burden through 2040: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Ophthalmology. 2014;121(11):2081-2090.
|About Nicox
| Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmic company, with two out-licensed commercial-stage products, developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. By leveraging its proprietary expertise in nitric oxide donation and other technologies, the Company is developing an extensive portfolio of novel drug candidates that target multiple ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma. Nicox currently has two products with approved New Drug Applications, VYZULTA(TM) (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024%, licensed worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE(TM) (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24%, licensed in the U.S. to Eyevance. In addition, our promising drug-candidate pipeline includes clinical stage assets based both on our proprietary NO-donating research platform and on the repurposing of existing molecules as well as a future generation of stand-alone nitric-oxide donors and exploratory novel NO-donating compounds with the potential to offer novel approaches to treat a range of ophthalmic conditions. Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.
For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.
