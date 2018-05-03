Nicox announces the presentation of scientific data for NCX 667 at ARVO 2018





May 3, 2018

Sophia Antipolis, France







Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced a poster presentation highlighting scientific data for NCX 667, a novel nitric oxide (NO) donating compound, at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2018 Annual Meeting, one of the key scientific events in the ophthalmology calendar, being held on April 29 - May 3, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States.



Synthesized and characterized by Nicox, NCX 667 is a lead molecule among the Company's future generation of stand-alone NO-donors which are designed to optimize NO dosing and can be used alone or in combination with existing standard-of-care drugs, as either ophthalmic solutions or extended release formulations, to enable robust intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.



The ARVO 2018 abstract by Francesco Impagnatiello, Ph.D., et al. describes results following single dose administration of various doses (0.1%, 0.3% and 1.0% solution) of NCX 667 in several ocular normotensive and ocular hypertensive animal models. These results demonstrate that NCX 667 lowers IOP in a dose-dependent manner. Furthermore, an in vitro bioengineered human trabecular meshwork/Schlemm's canal (TM/SC) system was used to study the effects of NCX 667 on the conventional outflow facility. These data support the hypothesis that the IOP-lowering effects of NCX 667 are likely due to an increase in outflow facility via the TM/SC outflow pathway.



Michael Bergamini, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer of Nicox, commented: "The results presented at ARVO this year show a clear, dose-dependent, and meaningful lowering of IOP in both ocular normotensive and hypertensive models. These results, combined with the in vitro data, continue to build upon the growing body of scientific evidence supporting the development of NCX 667, a lead molecule among our future generation of stand-alone NO-donors. We are continuing to generate new compounds in this class and are testing multiple leads using topical and sustained release dosing."



An estimated 3.5% of the worldwide population between 40 and 80 years of age are affected by the most common forms of glaucoma1.



The ARVO 2018 abstracts have been published in the meeting website located at https://www.arvo.org/annual-meeting/ and details for the poster presentation are as follows:







Title: NCX 667, a novel nitric oxide (NO) donor lowers intraocular pressure (IOP) via stimulation of trabecular meshwork/Schlemm's canal outflow facility



Date and time: Wednesday, May 2, 2018 from 11:15 am to 1:00 pm HAST



Presenter: Francesco Impagnatiello, Ph.D. , Nicox Research Institute



Session n° 448, Title: Glaucoma - Trabecular Meshwork



Abstract n°: 4707 / Poster n°: B0131



Location: Hawaii Convention Center, Exhibit Hall







NCX 667 is a lead molecule among the Company's future generation of stand-alone NO-donors. Preclinical results obtained in rabbits and dogs with normal IOP and in rabbit and non-human primate models of ocular hypertension demonstrate rapid and sustained IOP lowering compared to vehicle following repeated dosing with no signs of tachyphylaxis or ocular discomfort.



1. Tham YC, Li X, Wong TY, Quigley HA, Aung T, Cheng CY. Global prevalence of glaucoma and projections of glaucoma burden through 2040: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Ophthalmology. 2014;121(11):2081-2090.