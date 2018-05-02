UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock

BRISBANE, Calif., May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. ("UNITY") (NASDAQ:UBX) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by UNITY. The Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase from the Company an additional 750,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. UNITY's common stock has been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Global Select Market and is expected to begin trading under the ticker symbol "UBX" on May 3, 2018. The offering is expected to close on May 7, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Mizuho Securities acted as a lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2018. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from (1) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC., Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Telephone: 1-866-471-2526; (2) Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; and (3) Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone: 1-800-831-9146.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About UNITY Biotechnology, Inc.

UNITY Biotechnology is developing therapeutics to extend human healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging. UNITY's initial focus is on creating senolytic medicines to selectively eliminate senescent cells and thereby treat age-related afflictions, such as osteoarthritis, eye diseases and pulmonary diseases. UNITY's seasoned management team has experience building companies and developing medicines.

