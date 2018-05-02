Otter Tail Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

FERGUS FALLS, Minn., May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) announced today the Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.335 per share payable on June 9, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2018.



This represents the 318th consecutive quarter dividends have been paid on common stock.

The corporation will issue a news release announcing first quarter 2018 consolidated financial results after the market closes on May 7, 2018 and plans to discuss those results on its earnings call scheduled for May 8, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

About Otter Tail Corporation: Otter Tail Corporation has interests in diversified operations that include an electric utility and manufacturing businesses. Otter Tail Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol OTTR. The latest investor and corporate information is available at www.ottertail.com. Corporate offices are located in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Fargo, North Dakota.

CONTACT: Investor Relations

(800) 664-1259