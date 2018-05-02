Cambium Learning Group to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

DALLAS, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Learning® Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCD) (the "Company"), an award-winning educational technology solutions leader dedicated to helping all students reach their potential through individualized and differentiated instruction, today announced that it plans to report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, on Friday, May 11, 2018.



The Company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. EDT the same day to discuss its financial results. Participants are encouraged to listen to the presentation via a live web broadcast at cambiumlearning.com in the Investor Relations section. In addition, a live dial-in is available at 844.707.0670 or 703.639.1224, passcode # 4579277.

A replay will be available by dialing 855.859.2056 or 404.537.3406, passcode # 4579277, until May 12, 2018. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's Investor Relations page.

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Cambium Learning® Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) is an award-winning educational technology solutions leader dedicated to helping all students reach their potential through individualized and differentiated instruction. Using a research-based, personalized approach, Cambium Learning Group delivers SaaS resources and instructional products that engage students and support teachers in fun, positive, safe and scalable environments. These solutions are provided through Learning A-Z® (online differentiated instruction for elementary school reading, writing and science), ExploreLearning® (online interactive math and science simulations and a math fact fluency solution) and Voyager Sopris Learning® (blended solutions that accelerate struggling learners to achieve in literacy and math and professional development for teachers). We believe that every student has unlimited potential, that teachers matter, and that data, instruction, and practice are the keys to success in the classroom and beyond.

