NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced it will hold its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders online on Wednesday, May 16, at 10:30 a.m. PT. The meeting will take place virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NVIDIA2018.



Stockholders will need their control number included in their notice or proxy card to access the meeting, and may vote and submit questions while attending the meeting. Non-stockholders are welcome to attend by going to the above link and registering under "Other Attendees."

The matters to be voted on at the meeting are set forth in the company's Proxy Statement filed on April 6, 2018, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Proxy Statement is available at www.nvidia.com/proxy.

A replay of the 2018 annual meeting webcast will be available until May 30, 2018, at www.nvidia.com/proxy.

