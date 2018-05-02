Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Revised Payment Date for April 2018 Distribution

TORONTO, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REF) ("CREIT") today announced that its April 2018 monthly distribution, in the amount of 15.58 cents per unit (C$1.87 annualized), will now be payable on May 3, 2018, rather than May 14, 2018, as previously announced. The April 2018 distribution is payable to unitholders of record as at April 30, 2018.



The April 2018 distribution is anticipated to be the final distribution of CREIT prior to completion of the plan of arrangement involving CREIT and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Choice Properties"), scheduled to occur on May 4, 2018.

CREIT unitholders who receive Choice Properties units pursuant to the plan of arrangement will be entitled to distributions payable on such units on the same basis as current holders of Choice Properties units, as and when declared by Choice Properties.

