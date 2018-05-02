MicroVision to Announce First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9

REDMOND, Wash., May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in innovative ultra-miniature projection display and sensing technology, today announced that it will report results for its first quarter 2018 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Following the issuance of the company's financial results press release, interested parties can listen to the company's conference call which will start at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time by accessing the Investor Relations' section of MicroVision's web site on the Investor Events Calendar page or dialing 1-877-883-0383 (for U.S. participants) or 1-412-902-6506 (for international participants) ten minutes prior to the start of the call using pass code number 9474035. A replay webcast of the call will also be available from the Investor Relations' section of MicroVision's web site on the Investor Events Calendar page.



MicroVision is the creator of PicoP® display technology, and ultra-miniature laser projection and sensing solutions. MicroVision's patented technology is a single platform that can enable projected displays, image capture and interaction for a wide array of future-ready products in this rapidly evolving, always-on world. Extensive research has led MicroVision to become an independently recognized leader in the development of intellectual property. MicroVision's IP portfolio has been recognized by the Patent Board as a top 50 IP portfolio among global industrial companies and has been included in the Ocean Tomo 300 Patent Index. The company is based in Redmond, Washington.

Certain statements contained in this release, including those relating to future product and product applications are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the company's forward-looking statements include the following: our ability to raise additional capital when needed; products incorporating our PicoP display technology may not achieve market acceptance, commercial partners may not perform under agreements as anticipated, we may be unsuccessful in identifying parties interested in paying any amounts or amounts we deem desirable for the purchase or license of IP assets, our or our customers failure to perform under open purchase orders; our financial and technical resources relative to those of our competitors; our ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of our technologies; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights and protect our proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain additional contract awards; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market our products; potential product liability claims; and other risk factors identified from time to time in the company's SEC reports, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

