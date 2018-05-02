AFL to launch new campaign focused on Alberta's economic future, while UCP gathers to look to the past

CALGARY, Alberta, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This weekend, the AFL will be launching a new campaign that focuses on Alberta's economic future. Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan will share the details of the campaign, including the release of a new video, with the media.



At the same time, the UCP will be debating policy proposals that will take Alberta backward, such as cutting taxes for corporations and the wealthy, and creating two-tier health care that allows the well-off to jump the queue.

Details:

Saturday, May 5 at 2:45pm

Location: University of Calgary, 402 Collegiate Blvd NW, Calgary – Room Cassio A

Live stream of the announcement can be found on Saturday at https://www.facebook.com/ABFedLabour

Contact:

Janelle Morin, Director of Communications, Alberta Federation of Labour

jmorin@afl.org, 780-278-2640