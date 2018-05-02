EDAP TMS SA : EDAP TMS SA to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Monday, May 14

LYON, France, May 2, 2018 - EDAP TMS SA (NASDAQ:EDAP), the global leader in therapeutic ultrasound, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, after the close of the financial markets on Monday, May 14, 2018.

An accompanying conference call will be conducted by Philippe Chauveau, Chairman of the Board; Marc Oczachowski, Chief Executive Officer; and François Dietsch, Chief Financial Officer, to review the results. The call will be held at 8:30 AM ET, on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.

Conference Call & Webcast

Tuesday, May 15, 2018 @ 8:30am Eastern Time

Domestic: 866-548-4713

International 323-794-2093

Passcode: 9225280

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129164

Replays, Available through May 29, 2018:

Domestic: 844-512-2921

International: 412-317-6671

Replay PIN: 9225280

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market for almost 40 years, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for urology using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® (currently pending FDA clearance) in 2013 as the answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation as a complement to the existing FDA cleared Ablatherm® Robotic HIFU and Ablatherm® Fusion. As a pioneer and key player in the field of extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), EDAP TMS exclusively utilizes the latest generation of shock wave source in its Sonolith® range of ESWL systems. For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, and us.hifu-prostate.com.

CONTACTS:

Blandine Confort

Investor Relations / Legal Affairs

EDAP TMS SA

+33 4 72 15 31 72

bconfort@edap-tms.com

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com