Acquisition of Canadian World Fund Limited Completed by Third Canadian General Investment Trust Limited

TORONTO, Canada, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian World Fund Limited ("CWF" or the "Company") and Third Canadian General Investment Trust Limited ("Third Canadian") announced today that they have completed their previously announced plan of arrangement under the Ontario Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement") providing for the acquisition by Third Canadian of all of CWF's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") not already owned by Third Canadian and its affiliates and associates.



Pursuant to the Arrangement, CWF shareholders, other than Third Canadian, its affiliates and associates, are entitled to receive cash consideration of $9.25 per Share (the "Cash Consideration").

Upon surrender to Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Depositary") of certificates representing the Shares that were outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the Arrangement, together with a duly completed and executed letter of transmittal, CWF registered shareholders, other than Third Canadian, its affiliates and associates, will receive the Cash Consideration pursuant to, and subject to the terms and conditions of, the Plan of Arrangement. Any questions registered shareholders may have regarding payment of the Cash Consideration, including any requests for an additional copy of the letter of transmittal, should be directed to the Depositary via telephone at 1-800-564-6253 (toll free in North America) or via email at corporateactions@computershare.com.

Non-registered holders of Shares that were outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the Arrangement whose Shares are registered in the name of a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company or other nominee should contact that nominee for instructions and assistance in depositing such Shares and arranging for payment of the Cash Consideration pursuant to the Arrangement.

The Arrangement was approved by shareholders of the Company on April 26, 2018. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted its final order approving the Arrangement on May 1, 2018. The Company has applied to de-list the Shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jonathan A. Morgan, President and CEO or Vanessa L. Morgan, Chair

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: cwffund@mmainvestments.com

website: www.canadianworldfund.ca