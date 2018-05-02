Clearside Biomedical to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018 – Conference Call to Follow

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat back-of-the-eye diseases, announced today announced today that its first quarter 2018 financial results will be released at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Following the release, Clearside will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results and provide a general business and strategic review.



The live webcast and a replay may be accessed by visiting the "Investor Relations" section at www.clearsidebio.com. Alternately, please call (844) 263-8310 (U.S.) or (213) 358-0959 (international) to participate in the live conference call. The conference ID number for the live call is 5796507. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. An archive of the webcast will be available until June 10, 2018.

About Clearside

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, is a late-stage clinical ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company that envisions a world without blindness. Clearside relentlessly pursues transformative, elegant, precise solutions to restore and preserve vision. Clearside is developing advanced clinical and preclinical product candidates using a proprietary treatment approach offering unprecedented access to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS™). This has the potential to offer meaningful treatment benefit to patients suffering from sight-threatening diseases like uveitis, retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration. To learn more about how Clearside is changing ophthalmology, please visit us at www.clearsidebio.com.

Contacts:

Stephen Kilmer

Investor Relations

(678) 270-3631

stephen.kilmer@clearsidebio.com

Charles Deignan

Chief Financial Officer

(678) 270-4005

charlie.deignan@clearsidebio.com