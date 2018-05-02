Cisco Schedules Conference Call for Q3 Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cisco has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET) to announce its third quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results for the period ending Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Financial results will be released over GlobeNewswire via US National, European Technology Trade Media and Western Europe distribution circuits, after the close of the market on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

Cisco's quarterly earnings press release will be posted at www.cisco.com under the "Newsroom" section.

Date: Wednesday, May 16, 2018 Time: 1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET) To Listen via Telephone: 888-848-6507 212-519-0847 (for International Callers) RSVP: No RSVP is necessary To Listen via the Internet: We are pleased to offer a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding slides at https://investor.cisco.com.



Replay:





A telephone playback of the Q3FY 2018 conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 4:00 PM (PT) on May 16, 2018, through 4:00 PM (PT) May 23, 2018. The replay will be accessible by calling 888-568-0890 (International callers: 402-998-1566). The call runs 24 hours/day, including weekends.

An archived version of the webcast will be available on Cisco Systems' Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com .

About Cisco

